We have kickstarted the second week of June 2022 and with that there are several promising series and movies, releasing on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Peaky Blinders Season 6, which will stream on Netflix from June 10. Helmed by Anthony Byrne, the crime drama TV series stars Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle and Stephen Graham, among others. The season 6 promises to bring more intriguing story with twists and turns of the gang. Peaky Blinders Season 6 Trailer: Cillian Murphy And Gang Are Back With A Bang In The Final Series (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be Ms. Marvel, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 8. The synopsis of the miniseries reads, "Kamala Khan, a fangirl of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, struggles to fit in until she gains her own powers." The Marvel Studios' series sees Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and others. Another interesting release of the week would be Ardh, which will drop on ZEE5 on June 10. Directed by Palash Muchhal, the family entertainer features Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik in key role. Ardh Trailer: Rajpal Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Hiten Tejwani, Kulbushan Kharbanda’s Family Entertainer To Premiere On ZEE5 On June 10 (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Intimacy: June 10, 2022 | Spanish

2. Peaky Blinders Season 6: June 10, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Udan Patolas: June 10, 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Aashiqana: June 6, 2022

2. Ms. Marvel: June 8, 2022

Voot Select

1. Code M Season 2: June 9, 2022

2. CyberVaar: June 10, 2022

Hoichoi

1. Refugee: June 10, 2022 | Bengali

ZEE5

1. The Broken News: June 10, 2022 | Multi-Lingual

Movies Releasing This Week

ZEE5

1. Who You Gonna Call?: June 8, 2022 | Documentary

2. Ardh: June 10, 2022

3. Kinnerasani: June 10, 2022 | Telugu

SonyLIV

1. Innale Vare: June 9, 2022 | Malayalam

Theatrical Releases Arriving on OTT Platforms

Netflix

1. Don: June 10, 2022 | Tamil

2. CBI 5 - The Brain: June 12, 2022 | Malayalam

ZEE5

1. Pathrosinte Padappukal: June 10, 2022 | Malayalam

