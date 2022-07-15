Panaji (Goa) [India], July 15 (ANI): GMR Goa International Airport Limited, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited, on Friday successfully completed the calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) for the newly built Runway 28 of the upcoming New Goa International Airport.

ILS is an essential navigation aid to help pilots land their aircraft in low visibility conditions during IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) flights. ILS is used to provide accurate azimuth (compass bearing) and descent guidance signals to aircraft for landing on the runway under normal or adverse weather conditions. This system can assist an aircraft to land at a Runway Visual Range (RVR) as low as 550 m.

A special aircraft from AAI, Flight Inspection Unit (FIU) equipped with the analyser and ILS equipment signal tracker completed its technical observations and fine-tuning of the equipment, GMR Group said in a statement.

With this, the upcoming New Goa International Airport has achieved a significant milestone. Subsequently, the Instrument Flight Procedures (IFP) will be flown and validated by a commercial airline, which once formally approved by DGCA will give a go-ahead for the commercial pilots to fly on that procedure. IFP is developed considering various factors including the terrain, obstacles in the surroundings, etc. for the execution of a safe landing, it said.

"We have successfully completed ILS calibration. This ensures precise and safe landing of aircraft. This is a major step forward toward making the new airport commercially operational. As an airport operator, GGIAL is constantly working to make New Goa International Airport, the airport of choice for airlines & fliers by unlocking the true potential of Goa," said R V Sheshan, CEO, GMR Goa International Airport Limited.

"New Goa International Airport will offer a plethora of employment and tourism opportunities promoting socio-economic development in Goa," said Sheshan.

ILS calibration process is carried out by Flight Inspection Unit (FIU) Aircraft which is equipped with an Automatic Flight Inspection System (AFIS).

The independent dual receiver configuration of the system ensures very high integrity and repeatability of the testing/calibration results. This FIU aircraft which conducts ILS calibration is operated by pilots and engineers of the AAI. (ANI)

