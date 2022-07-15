National Cherry Day is observed every year on July 16. It is a day to celebrate this little juicy fruit that ranges in colour and taste. Cherries came to America with settlers in 1600 but the modern-day production of the fruit began in the United States in 1852. Cherries are not just delicious but are also packed with vitamins, minerals and powerful nutrients. As you celebrate National Cherry Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of health benefits this little fruit can provide you. Cherry Blossoms in Japan Turns it Into a Pretty Magical Place Straight Out of a Fairytale!

1. May Improve Heart Health

Cherries are rich in powerful polyphenol antioxidants, including anthocyanins, flavanols and catechins, which may help keep the heart healthy by protecting against cellular damage and reducing inflammation. Also, potassium along with polyphenol antioxidants present in cherries have powerful heart-protective properties.

2. Can Boost Recovery Post-Workout

According to a few studies, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds found in cherries may help reduce muscle pains induced due to exercising. Also, tart cherries and their juice have been found helpful in accelerating muscle recovery, decreasing exercise-induced muscle pain and preventing strength loss in elite athletes like cyclists and marathon runners.

3. May Improve Symptoms of Arthritis and Gout

Consuming cherries may reduce symptoms of arthritis and gout because of their anti-inflammatory properties. They may help decrease the uric acid levels in your body making it beneficial for those with gout.

4. Promotes Good Sleep

Cherries contain a hormone known as melatonin which is produced by the pineal gland in the brain. It regulates your sleep and wake cycles thus facilitating good, peaceful sleep.

5. Good for Skin

The antioxidants present in cherries fight the free radicals and make your skin feel younger and healthier. They can also help remove dark spots from the skin that appear due to sun damage.

Cherries contain antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds which help reduce weight, fight free radicals, and decrease uric acid and other vitamins and minerals which are very helpful to the human body. Therefore, know more about this wonder fruit as you celebrate National Cherry Day 2022.

Wishing everyone Happy National Cherry Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2022 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).