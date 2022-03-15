Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): ApplyBoard, the global education technology platform revolutionizing the international student journey, and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of Canada's largest financial institutions, today announced a joint Proof of Financial Support solution. This unique collaboration will help Indian students looking to fulfill their dreams of higher education in Canada.

A key element of the Canadian study permit application process is for students to demonstrate an ability to support themselves financially during their studies abroad. By using ApplyProof, ApplyBoard's document verification platform, eligible Indian students can now submit their study permit application to the Government of Canada's Student Direct Stream (SDS) program with the added trust and security of a digitally verifiable Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) provided by RBC.

"Together with RBC, we are building trust in students' Proof of Financial Support and helping to strengthen their study permit applications," says Iman Hassani, Head of ApplyProof. "Leveraging RBC's strength in the Canadian financial sector and ApplyProof's secure and efficient verification capability, we're making education in Canada more accessible to Indian students."

A stand-alone platform developed by ApplyBoard, ApplyProof transforms the way official student documents are accessed, verified, and shared with immigration officials, admissions officers, and other applicable stakeholders in the study permit process. With the unique solution now offered by ApplyBoard and RBC, international students from India will be able to apply for an RBC Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) that, if required, can be verified by Canadian immigration officials in a matter of seconds via the ApplyProof platform.

"This joint Proof of Financial Support solution is one of the many steps we are taking toward our mission to make education accessible globally," says Meti Basiri, CMO and Co-founder of ApplyBoard.

Upon arrival in Canada, international students can access a wide range of services and offers for newcomers through RBC's digital banking solutions and over 1,100 branches across the country.

"RBC has a longstanding history of and commitment to supporting newcomers, including international students, who bring innovative ideas and fresh perspectives to campus communities across Canada," says Amit Brahme, Senior Director, Newcomer and Cultural Client Segment, RBC.

Canada is a popular study-abroad destination for Indian students thanks to Canada's successful work-permit programs, inclusive immigration policies and strong multicultural representation. According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, almost 130,000 Indian nationals were approved to study in Canada between January and November 2021, surpassing the full-year record of 111,000 in 2019.

To learn more about the RBC International Student GIC Program or to begin an application through ApplyProof, visit www.applyboard.com/discover/gic.

ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,500 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has helped more than 300,000 students from more than 125 countries along their educational journeys since 2015.

To learn more, please visit www.applyboard.com.

ApplyProof is a stand-alone platform developed by ApplyBoard, Canada's education technology leader. It transforms the way official student documents are accessed, verified, and shared with students, government and education stakeholders. Driven by the need for trust in international student documents and mitigating fraud, ApplyProof enables government stakeholders to verify the authenticity of a document by viewing the digital original held securely on ApplyProof servers using unique identifier passcodes. ApplyProof offers secure, private and SOC2 compliant technology.

To learn more, please visit www.applyproof.com/about.

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000 plus employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries.

To learn more, please visit rbc.com. We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

