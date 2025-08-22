New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative (AD Data Initiative) has launched a global competition backed by Bill Gates and a coalition of partners offering a USD 1 million first prize to advance breakthrough artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for Alzheimer's and related dementias research. The competition will award a USD 1 million first-place prize to the team that develops the most innovative agentic AI solution--AI systems capable of independent planning, reasoning, and action--to accelerate breakthrough discoveries from existing Alzheimer's data.

The final AI tool will be made publicly available via the AD Data Initiative's AD Workbench, a free, secure, cloud-based research environment that empowers scientists around the world to share, access and analyse data across platforms. With an estimated 152 million people projected to live with Alzheimer's disease by 2050, the Alzheimer's Insights AI Prize addresses a critical need to accelerate research timelines.

Alzheimer's research faces significant challenges due to the complexity of the disease, which involves multiple biological pathways and may have different underlying causes in patients.

It has taken over a century for the first disease-modifying drugs to hit the market and the first simple blood-based diagnostic to be approved by the US FDA. "AI has the potential to revolutionise the pace and scale of dementia research - providing an opportunity we cannot afford to miss out on, especially with so many lives at risk," said Niranjan Bose, Interim Executive Director of the AD Data Initiative, and Managing Director for Health & Life Sciences at Gates Ventures, the private office of Bill Gates.

"The Alzheimer's Insights AI Prize is our call to the global innovation ecosystem to act with urgency. Over the past five years, the AD Data Initiative coalition has built a community ready to transform how we do Alzheimer's research and a robust data-sharing research environment to facilitate collaboration through the AD Workbench. AI shows potential to accelerate the path from data to discovery even further." Unlike traditional AI tools, agentic AI systems can operate autonomously, making them uniquely suited to tackle Alzheimer's research challenges. These systems can independently analyse vast amounts of data across multiple platforms, enabling scientists to uncover insights that might otherwise be missed. The use of agentic AI tools is already being explored for accelerating research and enhancing clinical decision-making for other complex diseases, such as cancers. "AI is opening the door for a shift from reactive to predictive research--identifying novel biomarkers of early disease patterns, optimising clinical trial designs, and revealing unexpected opportunities for drug creation and repurposing," said Gregory Moore, Senior Advisor at Gates Ventures and the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative. "Perhaps AI's greatest promise, though, lies in breaking down the walls between research teams, enabling secure, privacy-preserving collaboration across institutions and borders. When we unlock that kind of global, collective intelligence, we can radically accelerate every stage of the Alzheimer's research pipeline in ways once thought impossible." Applications open August 19, 2025, inviting proposals from AI and machine learning engineers, computational biomedicine experts, ADRD researchers, clinical specialists, tech companies, multi-disciplinary teams and innovators across sectors. Semi-finalists will present around the Clinical Trials for Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD) in San Diego this December, with finalists competing at the Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease Conference (AD/PD) in Copenhagen in March 2026. Accepted applications must be compatible with the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative's platforms and ecosystem to serve the public good (e.g., AD Workbench). (ANI)

