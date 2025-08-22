UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Noida Kings are set to lock horns with Kanpur Superstars in what would be the 10th match of the UP T20 League 2025. The UP T20 League 2025 got underway on August 17 with a bang and the season promises to be an exciting one with many more games in store. Noida Kings enter this match on the back of a heavy 88-run defeat to Kashi Rudras a day ago. Chasing a 174-run target, the Noida Kings' batting failed to make a mark as they were bowled out for just 85 runs in 12 overs. For Kashi Rudras, Kartik Yadav stood out with four wickets. Rinku Singh Century: Explosive Batter Smashes 108* off 48 Balls in Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions UP T20 League 2025, Warms Up for Asia Cup 2025 in Style (Watch Video).

Kanpur Superstars, much like Noida Kings, suffered defeat in their last match, which was against Lucknow Falcons on August 20. This was their third loss in as many matches. Kanpur Superstars too had failed to chase down a target of 185 runs, but they were batting performance was much better as compared to Noida Kings' show against Kashi Rudras. Meanwhile, fans looking for information on UP T20 League 2025 viewing options can read below.

Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025 Details

Match Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Date Friday, August 22 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Ten 3 (Live Telecast) SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Noida Kings will take on Kanpur Superstars in the 10th match of UP T20 League 2025. The Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars match is set to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). UP T20 League 2025 Schedule: Get Full Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Cricket Fixtures of Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India will find viewing options for Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars live telecast on the Sony Ten 3 channel on TV. For the Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars UP T20 League 2025??

Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the UP T20 League 2025. Fans in India can watch the Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription.

