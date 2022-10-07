Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nexdigm has been named in Everest Group's Global "PEAK Matrix® for Procurement Outsourcing (PO) 2022" report.

Everest Group highlights that Nexdigm offers end-to-end Procurement Outsourcing solutions through managed services, transformation projects, and resource augmentation in Sourcing, Contract Management, Procurement Support, and Procure to Pay (P2P).

Per Everest Group, Nexdigm is recognized for its 'flexibility, proactiveness, and adaptability' amongst its client partners. Nexdigm has a platform agnostic approach for its focussed offerings of contract management, accounts payable, and ongoing procurement operations support.

It caters to the client's needs by investing in developing in-house digital solutions such as GenexAP (workflow and documentation management) and expanding partnerships with third-party providers for technologies such as RPA, OCR, and automated reconciliation tools. With a strong presence in the North American market, they are now expanding their global presence by setting up new operations in Warsaw, Poland; and Chicago, USA, while ramping up its existing India delivery centers in Pune and Gurugram.

"Nexdigm featuring amongst the top 21 global procurement outsourcing providers in the PEAK Matrix demonstrates our capability in bringing value to our clients by providing the right mix of deep domain expertise, technical capabilities, and process excellence," said Guljit Singh, Group Executive Chairperson, Nexdigm. "Procurement as a function has gone through a complete revamp in the past couple of years and has been recognized as a critical function for ensuring business continuity. Nexdigm will continue to be the agile partner by providing customized solutions to our clients while striving for greater heights."

"It's focused offerings covering contract management, account payables, and other tactical procurement operations with a good portfolio mix across client segments within the North American market has helped Nexdigm emerge as an Aspirant in Everest Group's 2022 Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment," said Vignesh Kannan, Practice Director, Everest Group. "It has also expanded its delivery presence across onshore, nearshore, and offshore centres while continuing to strengthen its digital ecosystem through investments in both in-house solutions and third-party partnerships."

Nexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global organization serving clients from over 50 countries. Harnessing our multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Services and Professional Services, we provide our customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions navigating complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates with our plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is our commitment to Think Next.

