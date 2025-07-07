VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: Smile Train India, the country's largest cleft-focused NGO, released a 'first of its kind' five-part picture book series today at the prestigious Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), New Delhi.

This initiative marks a strategic leap in Smile Train's vision to build a more inclusive society for children with clefts through early education and awareness. The book release event was attended by prominent educationists, psychologists, and other distinguished guests.

Authored by acclaimed children's writer Mamta Nainy, the series uses imaginative storytelling to foster empathy, normalize facial differences, and encourage open conversations around identity and self-worth. The five picture books, each addressing powerful emotional themes relevant to young readers, use imaginative storytelling and vibrant visuals to encourage self-reflection, empathy, and open conversations. While rooted in the organization's work with cleft-affected individuals, the books go beyond medical awareness - serving as tools to nurture acceptance, challenge stigma, and promote inclusive values from a young age.

"Through this picture book series, we're equipping children and educators with stories that bring forth differences and foster emotional resilience," said Mamta Carroll, Smile Train's Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Asia, "This series is a deeply personal and purposeful project for us at Smile Train India. Each story helps children see the world through a more compassionate lens, while gently challenging existing perceptions around facial differences. What makes this series so special is that the stories go beyond clefts; they talk about belonging, self-worth, and the emotions children often carry silently."

As part of the larger awareness plan, Smile Train India will roll out the picture book series through its school engagement program, "Smiles and Beyond - ABCs of Change." The initiative will include interactive book reading sessions for students, followed by the distribution of books to both students and school libraries. Each book includes teacher guides and activity sheets to facilitate meaningful engagement and classroom dialogue. Collaborations with educational institutions and social influencers will be explored to help amplify the reach and impact of the program nationwide.

Reflecting on her journey as the author, Mamta Nainy shared, " I wanted to create characters who look real, who stumble, grow, and discover their strength. Each book in this series is a conversation starter. They invite children to question, to relate, and to grow kinder, not just to others, but to themselves too."

This series underscores the transformative potential of stories, not just to entertain, but to inspire a generation that sees difference as a strength. The long-term goal of these books is to embed inclusive narratives in early learning environments, enabling children to grow up with a broader understanding of diversity and empathy.

