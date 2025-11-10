VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 10: In a major development for India's building materials sector, the NGT after reviewing submissions and the findings of the Expert Committee has declined to impose a blanket ban on asbestos-cement roofing sheets in schools and other education institutions, recognizing their continued safe use across the country. The Tribunal noted the absence of conclusive scientific evidence directly linking asbestos-cement sheets in buildings to adverse health impacts under normal use conditions.

Also Read | Alexander Zverev Calls Ben Shelton 'Unbelievably Aggressive Player' After Win at Nitto ATP Finals 2025.

The verdict in Dr. Raja Singh v. Union of India & Others (O.A. No. 298/2023) was issued after an extensive scientific evaluation by a multi-disciplinary Expert Committee constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), pursuant to directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Experts Find No Evidence of Health Risk from Asbestos-Cement Sheets Under Normal Use

Also Read | Ashes 2025-26: Tim Paine Picks Cameron Green Ahead of Beau Webster in Australia's Playing XI Against England in Perth.

The expert committee found no data or evidence linking asbestos-cement roofing to health hazards in non-industrial settings such as schools and other education Institution. The report stated:

"Asbestosis may be a problem in occupational exposure in employees if exposed to high concentration of asbestos dust over a prolonged period, there is no evidence to suggest that asbestos-cement sheets in normal use cause any harm irrespective of use for any length of time over decades."

Experts also confirmed that airborne fiber levels under normal use are well below permissible limits, and that asbestos fibres are locked within the cement matrix, making the material stable, durable, and non-friable and that any potential risk can be minimised through safe handling during installation and removal.

NGT Favors Scientific Regulation Over Blanket Ban

The Tribunal observed that safe handling and adherence to BIS standards (IS 11769:1987 and IS 459:1992) and other laid out regulations in our country ensure exposure much less than permissible level and environmental safety. It cautioned that unscientific/ unjustified bans could harm affordable infrastructure development, particularly in rural India, where asbestos-cement roofing provides cost-effective and climate-resilient shelter.

The NGT's approach underscores the need for evidence-based policy and ongoing monitoring, rather than prohibition unsupported by data.

The Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to "Review the entire scientific evidence/material available and also review global best practices within 06 months and to take appropriate decision and make appropriate policies permitting/minimizing use of asbestos cement roofing sheets and other asbestos contained material in schools, residential houses and other buildings, and proper management and disposal of asbestos waste in accordance with its vison statement with an action plan and appropriate time lines and "Issue detailed guidelines for the manufacture, installation, maintenance, dismantling, and disposal" of asbestos-containing materials to ensure environmental safety and protection of public health.

Industry Welcomes the Decision

The industry has welcomed the NGT's ruling as a strong affirmation of science-based regulation, safety, and sustainable development.

It stated, "The judgment reaffirms decades of responsible manufacturing and effective regulatory oversight," adding that "asbestos-cement sheets continue to be safe, durable, and vital to meeting India's affordable housing and infrastructure needs."

The industry further reaffirmed its commitment to high environmental standards, worker health and safety, and public awareness initiatives promoting the safe use, handling, and disposal of asbestos-cement products.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)