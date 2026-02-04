PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 4: WinWire today announced it has been named to Constellation Research, Inc.'s 2026 AI-First Service Firms list, shared at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The recognition places WinWire among an elite group of services firms redefining how enterprises design, deploy, and scale artificial intelligence -- with AI embedded at the core of delivery, decision-making, and value creation.

At Davos 2026, artificial intelligence emerged not merely as a technology trend, but as a structural force. As organizations transition from fragmented pilots to AI systems that power day-to-day operations, the challenge has shifted from capability to execution. WinWire enables enterprises to become AI-native 'Frontier Firms' -- organizations that combine human judgment with digital labor to achieve step-change improvements in speed, productivity, and outcomes.

At the center of this transformation is WinWire's Agentic AI @ Scale approach, powered by its proprietary 3i Framework -- Imagine, Ignite, Impact. The framework accelerates the journey from strategy to production by aligning business priorities, engineering execution, and outcome realization. WinWire's Prioritization & ROI Scoring Mechanism (PRISM) approach helps prioritize the implementation and tracking of Agentic AI use cases across the enterprise, providing executive visibility with speed, trust, and impact.

With a growing portfolio of 100+ pre-built, production-ready agents, the WinAI Factory, and enterprise-grade WinAI Governance and WinAI AgenticOps capabilities, WinWire empowers enterprises to reimagine business processes, rapidly build Agentic AI services, and scale them securely across the organization.

"Davos made one thing clear: AI is no longer about what's possible--it's about what's deployable, governable, and valuable," said Ashu Goel , Founder and CEO of WinWire. "Being recognized by Constellation Research as an AI-First Services Firm reinforces our belief that AI-first delivery is now the baseline. This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping enterprises turn AI pilots into scalable, production-ready solutions that deliver business value."

About Constellation Research's AI-First Service Firms list

Constellation Research conducted the search in Fall 2025 using surveys, outreach, customer references, briefings, and customer reference calls. The list is designed to be updated annually as the market evolves.

To view the Constellation Research 2026 AI-First Service Firms list, visit:https://www.constellationr.com/communities/ai-first-service-firms

About WinWire

WinWire unleashes the Power of Agentic AI to deliver innovative 'Services as Software' solutions that help our customers gain a competitive advantage. We are at the forefront of enabling enterprises in Healthcare and Life Sciences, Software, and Digital Platforms (SDP) sectors to embark on a transformative Agentic AI journey.

A globally recognized, multi-award-winning Agentic AI firm, we pride ourselves on delivering a spectrum of AI-led digital transformational services that include:

- Agentic AI Services - Harness the power of Agentic AI to accelerate the Frontier Firm Journey- Foundational AI Services - Data Estate & BI Modernization for AI-Ready data- Operational AI Services - Manage, optimize, and evolve enterprise applications leveraging Agentic AI systems to reduce costs & enhance agilityFor more information, please visit: www.WinWire.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874562/AI_First_Services_Firm.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560273/WinWire_Logo.jpg

