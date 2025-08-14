PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: For 50 years, Sholay has stood as the most celebrated landmark of Indian cinema. This Independence Day, NH Studioz -- one of India's largest and most influential custodians of film rights -- will unite the country in a shared moment of nostalgia and pride by bringing the restored Sholay to audiences nationwide and beyond.

- Restored version of the iconic film to air on Doordarshan and NH Studioz's FAST channels this Independence Day as Sholay celebrates 50 years.

The golden jubilee celebration will span multiple platforms:

* Doordarshan - 1:00 PM telecast on 15th August

* NH Bollygold - 2:00 PM on 15th August, bringing the cult classic to lovers of yesteryear cinema

* NH Bollyflix - 8:00 PM on 15th August, free on Samsung TV Plus, Runn TV, Swift TV, Airtel Xstream, Watcho, OTT Play, and more

Before NH Studioz acquired Sholay in 2016, the film's exposure was limited, its glory confined to a single medium. NH Studioz transformed that reality. Through meticulous restoration, strategic positioning, and multi-platform availability, the studio reignited the film's magic for audiences old and new. Today, Sholay lives not just in memory but across Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, inflight entertainment, DVDs, and global festival circuits -- a living, breathing Part of popular culture

"Sholay is not just a film -- it's an emotion that has lived in the hearts of Indians for five decades," said Mr. Narendra Hirawat, Chairman, NH Studioz. "Marking its golden jubilee with a restored version is our tribute to the timeless storytelling that unites generations, and a reaffirmation of our mission to preserve and share India's greatest cinematic works with the widest possible audience."

This milestone is also part of a larger story: NH Studioz has been a driving force behind the renaissance of Doordarshan, India's national broadcaster. By providing a steady stream of timeless classics and contemporary cinema every afternoon, NH Studioz has reconnected millions of nationwide viewers with the joy of appointment television. And now, bringing Sholay back across national TV, FAST channels, and digital platforms isn't just a telecast -- it's a cultural celebration in itself.

From Amar Akbar Anthony to Pink, NH Studioz has safeguarded over 2,500 cinematic treasures. Yet, the studio has always done so quietly, letting the films take the spotlight while it moves the industry forward from behind the curtain.

This golden jubilee of Sholay is more than an anniversary -- it's a showcase of NH Studioz's enduring mission: to preserve, revitalise, and share the very best of Indian cinema with the world.

