Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Charity begins at home.. And who knows it better than the ever-active Nidarshana Gowani the fountainhead of Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, a beacon of inspiration illuminating the challenging path of inclusivity and empowerment as she organized the groundbreaking event 'Pillars of Humanity Walk for a Cause.' at the classily lit iconic Gateway of India overlooking the Arabian Sea the other evening.

The occasion brought together individuals from diverse walks of life, all united on one platform in their commitment to demonstrating the triumph of the unbeatable human spirit over adversity.

The event saw participation from six vital Trusts representing an amalgam of society's often underrepresented sections, including transgenders, sex workers, cancer patients, the elderly, handicapped, deaf and mute individuals. These resilient people walked shoulder to shoulder, not only to raise awareness of their causes but to exemplify the extraordinary achievements one can attain despite physical or societal hurdles.

Highlighting the event was a ceremonial lamp lighting by Narayan Rane, Union Minister of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra who graced the walk as Chief Guest. In his address, Rane applauded Nidarshana Gowani's remarkable balance of business acumen with her inspirational passion for social work. His words underpinned the importance of such initiatives in building a more compassionate society.

Also walked for the cause was S P Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, who lauded Nidarshana's untiring efforts and outlined the advancements in India's medical field. Former Member of Parliament and actress (Draupadi of popular tv-serial Mahabharat) Roopa Ganguly graced the occasion to cheer up the underprivileged and neglected members of the society.

Celebrity power added a touch of glamour to the event as Bollywood and OTT personalities, including actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, Saiyami Kher (Ghoomer movie fame), Tanisha Mukerji (she was also the gracious anchor), this season's Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui, Paras Kalnawat, Tina Singh and actress Anusmriti Sarkar, among others took to the ramp to support the noble cause. These celebrities were also honoured as a mark of their exemplary solidarity, offering their influence to amplify the voices of those often unheard and the sufferings not seen and often neglected. Also, celebrities who came to support this well-meaning mission of Nidarshana were Shiv Thakre (Marathi Bigg Boss winner), noted singer Madhushree, newest Marathi superstar Bhushan Patil, former Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner Debojit Shah, former Indian Idol star singer Harshi Madhaparia, among others.

"The 'Pillars of Humanity Walk for a Cause' was more than just a walk. It was a magnificent testament to the indomitable will of the human spirit. Through this initiative, the participants and organizers demonstrated that with right support and recognition, the barriers faced by various minorities can be transformed into stepping-stones for success," said a confident Nidarshana adding that the Trust keeps doing social works round the year. "It's a continuous process," she said as a matter of fact.

