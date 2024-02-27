National Science Day is celebrated annually on February 28 in India to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir CV Raman in 1928. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of scientific advancement and innovation in society. National Science Day encourages scientific temper and fosters a spirit of inquiry and discovery among the populace. Various educational institutions, research organizations, and government bodies across the country organize seminars, exhibitions, and outreach programs to promote science and its significance in everyday life. National Science Day aims to inspire the youth to pursue careers in science and technology, driving progress and development for the nation as a whole. As you observe National Science Day 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of things about Indian Physicist CV Raman that you must know. 7 Interesting Facts About Indian Physicist CV Raman, The Man Behind ‘Raman Effect’.

Raman Effect: CV Raman's most notable achievement was the discovery of the Raman Effect in 1928. This phenomenon observed when light interacts with matter, involves the scattering of light by molecules, leading to a change in its wavelength. This ground-breaking discovery earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930, making him the first Indian to receive this prestigious honour.

Educational Background: Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was born on November 7, 1888, in Tamil Nadu, India. He excelled academically from a young age and pursued his education at Presidency College, Chennai, where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in Physics. He continued his studies at the University of Calcutta, earning his Master's degree in Physics.

Scientific Contributions: Raman made significant contributions to various fields of physics, including acoustics, optics, and magnetism. Beyond the Raman Effect, he conducted research on topics such as the molecular diffraction of light, the optics of colloids, and the electrical and magnetic anisotropy in crystals.

Institutional Leadership: Raman served as the Director of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore from 1933 to 1937. Under his leadership, the institute flourished and gained international recognition for its research in various scientific disciplines.

Legacy and Honors: CV Raman's legacy continues to inspire scientists and researchers worldwide. In addition to the Nobel Prize, he received numerous accolades, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1954. His contributions to science have left an indelible mark on the world of physics and continue to be celebrated in India and beyond.

CV Raman’s legacy serves as a reminder of the transformative power of curiosity and innovation, inspiring future generations to push the boundaries of human knowledge and strive for excellence in the pursuit of scientific discovery. Wishing everyone a Happy National Science Day 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2024 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).