Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained 0.7 per cent on Thursday to reach new peaks with investors buying stocks in infrastructure, metal and realty sectors.

Markets remained in the grip of bulls ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly monetary policy which is likely to continue with its accommodative stance to push economic growth amid the COVID-19's second wave.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 383 points or 0.74 per cent at 52,232 while the Nifty 50 gained by 114 points or 0.73 per cent to 15,690.

Except for Nifty pharma which dipped by 0.2 per cent on profit booking, all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty moving up by 3.8 per cent, financial service by 0.9 per cent, private bank by 0.7 per cent and FMCG by 0.6 per cent.

Among stocks, Titan spurted by 6.8 per cent to Rs 1,694 per share while energy major ONGC added 5 per cent to close at Rs 123.65.

DLF was up by 2.3 per cent while Godrej Properties gained by 1.4 per cent. Axis Bank advanced by 2 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 1.7 per cent and Bajaj Finance by 1.4 per cent.

Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports and IndianOil Corporation too were in the positive zone. However, those which lost were IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were a touch below the recent three-month top as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key US economic data.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.39 per cent while South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.72 per cent. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell by 1.13 per cent. (ANI)

