Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: Renowned architect and designer Ninad Pardeshi, the visionary force behind ELM Designs, is proud to announce the launch of ELM Art Gallery, an exclusive art gallery dedicated to luxury and heritage. Under its brand Moksha Sutra, the gallery will feature an exclusive collection of art masterpieces dedicated to timeless elegance and cultural sophistication. Located in the heart of Mumbai, ELM Art Gallery promises to be a sanctuary for art connoisseurs and collectors.

As the Principal Architect and CEO of ELM Designs, Ninad Pardeshi has built a legacy of creating transformative spaces that marry tradition with contemporary luxury. With over two decades of experience and a philosophy rooted in the belief that "Life is Luxury," Ninad's latest endeavor pushes the boundaries of artistic expression, showcasing a curated collection of high-end masterpieces crafted by India's finest artisans and emerging talents from institutions like JJ School of Art.

ELM Art Gallery aims to preserve and celebrate India's rich artistic heritage while offering a platform for innovation. The gallery will feature an exquisite range of paintings, sculptures, and installations that reflect maximalist aesthetics and intricate craftsmanship-hallmarks of the ELM Designs brand.

"Our mission with ELM Art Gallery is to create a space where art meets soul," said Ninad Pardeshi. He further added, "This gallery is not just about displaying art; it's about connecting people to the stories, emotions, and traditions that define our culture. We want our patrons to experience luxury not just as opulence but as a deeper connection to beauty and heritage."

This ELM Art Gallery designed to cater to high-net-worth individuals and art lovers reflects ELM Designs' core values of excellence, creativity, and sustainability. Its debut collection under Moksha Sutra will highlight works that integrate vastu principles and eco-conscious materials, offering visitors a sensory journey through India's artistic legacy.

In addition to its Mumbai location, Ninad Pardeshi has ambitious plans to expand ELM Art Gallery internationally, with future galleries envisioned in Milan and Dubai, further positioning ELM Designs as a global leader in luxury design and artistry.

Founded in 2010, ELM Designs is India's premier luxury architectural and interior design firm. With a focus on blending opulence with functionality, ELM has become the go-to destination for Bollywood celebrities and high-net-worth individuals seeking bespoke living experiences. Guided by its core mantra, "Life is Luxury," ELM continues to set new benchmarks in design innovation and cultural preservation.

