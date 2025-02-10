NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 10: NIPS Hotel Management Institute has made history with a groundbreaking achievement, cementing its position as a global trailblazer in hospitality education. By preparing the largest and most diverse dessert spread featuring an unparalleled fusion of Indian and international delights, the institute has proudly entered the prestigious India Book of Records.

Also Read | Mahindra XEV 9e, Mahindra BE 6 Bookings To Start From February 14; Company Enhances After-Sales Service With AI and Remote Diagnostics.

This record-breaking feat, accomplished at the iconic NIPS Kolkata campus, is a testament to the institute's legacy of innovation and dedication to excellence. The event transformed the campus into a vibrant hub of culinary artistry, where students showcased their ingenuity and precision, creating over hundreds of desserts that exemplified both tradition and modernity.

The celebration of this monumental success drew an audience captivated by the grandeur of the accomplishment. The atmosphere was electrifying as spectators witnessed NIPS students push the boundaries of culinary creativity, setting a standard that redefines excellence in hospitality.

Also Read | Promise Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: A Pledge of Love and Loyalty, Here’s Everything To Know About the Fifth Day of Valentine Week.

"A Triumph of Skill, Passion, and Innovation," Dr. Vivek Pathak, the visionary Founder Managing Director of NIPS, lauded the achievement, stating "This record-breaking feat is not just a milestone; it's a testament to the extraordinary talent, hard work, and creativity of our students. It speaks volumes about NIPS' relentless pursuit of excellence and its vision to shape the future of hospitality through groundbreaking initiatives. I am immensely proud of this monumental achievement, which reaffirms our position as a leader in hospitality education."

The event was more than a culinary showcase-it was a celebration of boundless creativity and a demonstration of NIPS' commitment to nurturing talent that stands tall on the global stage. This achievement not only elevates the institute but also places India at the forefront of culinary innovation.

A Legacy of Leadership in Hospitality

For decades, NIPS Hotel Management Institute has been a beacon of excellence in hospitality education. By consistently pushing the envelope with innovative programs and hands-on training, NIPS empowers students to reach unparalleled heights in their careers.

This historic accomplishment adds a new chapter to the institute's legacy, inspiring future generations to dream big and achieve even bigger. With a vision rooted in redefining hospitality, NIPS continues to lead the way in shaping the industry's future.

NIPS Hotel Management Institute is an award-winning institution recognized for its transformative approach to hospitality education. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, NIPS equips students with the skills, creativity, and expertise to excel in the dynamic world of hospitality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)