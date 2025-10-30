New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman is leading the Indian delegation from the Department of Economic Affairs on an official visit to Bhutan from 30th October to 2nd November 2025.

According to an official release, the Union Finance Minister will begin her official tour with a visit to the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, established in 1765 and home to over 100 monks engaged in advanced Buddhist studies, later today.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 25 New E-Buses at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Launches Green Mobility Drive for Tourists (Watch Video).

As part of the visit, Sitharaman will visit and observe several key projects being implemented with support of the Government of India.

These include the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant Dam and Powerhouse, the Gyalsung Academy, the Sangchen Choekhor Monastery and Punakha Dzong.

Also Read | Delivery 'Scam': Bengaluru Techie Gets Tile Piece Instead of Samsung Z Fold Mobile Phone Worth INR 1.85 Lakh Through Amazon App.

The Union Finance Minister is scheduled to call on the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

She will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Finance Minister of Bhutan, Lekey Dorji, to discuss avenues for further strengthening India-Bhutan economic and financial cooperation.

As part of the official programme, Nirmala Sitharaman will attend a series of presentations on Bhutan's key developmental initiatives.

These include an overview of the country's energy sector by Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC), Bhutan's 21st Century Economic Roadmap, insights into the banking and financial sector by Druk PNB and the Bank of Bhutan, and a presentation on the Gelephu Mindfulness City project.

The Union Finance Minister will also visit the Cottage & Small Industries (CSI) Market, where she will witness a transaction using India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), reflecting the growing digital and financial connectivity between the two nations.

In the last segment of her official visit, Sitharaman will visit the Punakha Dzong -- Bhutan's second-oldest and second-largest dzong. On the way to the Punakha Dzong, Sitharaman will also interact with Bhutanese farmers to understand their agricultural practices, challenges, and opportunities.

The release added that the visit underscores India's enduring partnership with Bhutan, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared commitment to progress and prosperity in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)