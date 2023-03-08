Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): On International Women's Day this year, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani launched 'The Her Circle, EveryBODY Project' to celebrate body positivity and encourage the acceptance of all, irrespective of size, age, colour, religion, neurodiversity, or physicality.

Reliance Foundation in a release said, the movement aims to create a circle of kindness and non-judgemental acceptance.

Also Read | Apple May Limit Display Features Always-On, ProMotion to Higher iPhone 15 Pro Models.

Her Circle was founded and launched by Nita Ambani in 2021 to create a safe, inclusive, growth-oriented digital haven for women. Her Circle is a desktop and mobile-responsive website and is available as a free app on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Participation in Her Circle is entirely free for its registered users.

On its second anniversary, the platform has become India's largest digital platform for women with a phenomenal overall reach of 310 million. Driving the prime objective of inclusivity, she has invited every individual to come forward, be a part of this initiative and make a difference.

Also Read | FIFA Unveils Official Poster for Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

"Her Circle is about sisterhood, but also about solidarity. A solidarity that is based on equality, inclusion, and respect for all. And that is the core of our new project - the Her Circle Everybody Project. We have all seen the kind of trolling that happens on social media. They pass opinions without knowing the battles people are fighting," she said

"There are medical issues, there are genetic factors people can be going through. And yet they are subjected to trolling and humiliation. It can be so damaging, especially for young minds. I hope our initiative can address this in some way and give people the confidence and freedom to be who they are."

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, aims to play a catalytic role in addressing India's development challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)