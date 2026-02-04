New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): NMDC, India's largest iron ore producer, delivered a stellar performance, registering robust growth across volumes and financials in nine months of 2025-26, according to a statement from the Ministry of Steel.

It reported its best-ever January production and sales, reinforcing its operational momentum.

The company produced 5.56 Million Ton (MT) of iron ore and sold 4.79 MT, reflecting a strong year-on-year growth of 9 per cent in production and 7 per cent in sales over the corresponding period last year.

The company's cumulative performance up to January 2026 further highlights this upward trajectory. Production surged to 42.65 MT, marking a 19 per cent growth, while sales increased to 39.73 MT, up 9.7 per cent year-on-year.

On the financial front, NMDC delivered a robust nine-month performance for 2025-26 since inception.

Revenue surged by 22 per cent to Rs 20,381 crore, while profit before taxes (PBT) climbed 5 per cent to Rs 7,280 crore.

Profit after tax (PAT) rose 4 per cent to Rs 5,401 crore, and EBITDA expanded to Rs 7,666 crore, registering a 5 per cent growth.

NMDC has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for their shareholders.

"This performance was driven by record volumes and sustained operational excellence, firmly positioning NMDC among India's most resilient mining companies," the ministry said.

"With back-to-back record volumes and strong financials, NMDC remains firmly on track to achieve its annual targets and is well-positioned to set new benchmarks for the mining industry."

Achieving the best-ever figures since inception places NMDC strongly on course to meet its annual targets. January also marks a significant milestone with the inauguration of the company's first coal mine -Tokisud North Coal Mine in Jharkhand, a new feather in NMDC's cap.

"This performance reflects NMDC's strategic focus, operational resilience, and long-term vision. As the company continues to diversify its portfolio and strengthen its capabilities, it remains firmly committed to responsible mining and sustainable growth, reinforcing its leadership position in India's mining sector," the ministry said. (ANI)

