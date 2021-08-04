The funds will be used to provide immediate care for critical patients

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 4 (ANI): Nomura Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it has donated one million dollars (about Rs 7.5 crore) in matched employee donations to support Covid-19 relief and recovery efforts in India.

This follows an initial donation of two million dollars made to Habitat for Humanity and United Way Bengaluru, which was announced on May 4.

In addition to these two organisations, the additional funds have been donated to Yuva Unstoppable, Doctors Without Borders and British Asian Trust.

The funds will be used to provide immediate care, including oxygen support for critical patients, hygiene kits and packages of daily essentials.

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. It has three business divisions: retail, wholesale (global markets and investment banking), and investment management. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)