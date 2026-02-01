New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the Union Budget 2026-27 strikes a fine balance between India's aspirations and development.

Taking it to X, the Chief Minister stated, "Compliments to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the Viksit Bharat Budget 2026, which strikes a fine balance between India's global aspirations and grassroots development. Assam and the Eastern region stand to benefit meaningfully from this reform-oriented Budget."

Furthermore, he underlined that the acceptance of the 16th Finance Commission recommendations is expected to enhance Assam's share in tax devolution to 3.258% from 3.128%, providing greater fiscal space for development. Overall, transfers to our state are set to increase substantially through this budget.

Speaking on the employment opportunities, he said that the budget strongly focuses on the data centres, rare earths, and futuristic industry sectors.

"The Budget places a strong thrust on futuristic industries like semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, data centres, chemical parks, and rare earths, creating new employment opportunities for the youth," he wrote on X.

Sarma stated that the Selh-Help Marts will further strengthen Assam's efforts towards building a robust ecosystem of Lakhpati Didis under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA).

The emphasis on skilling aligns well with Assam's vision to emerge as a trusted hub for skilled professionals in healthcare, AI, and allied sectors, he wrote.

The Chief Minister said that the targeted support for fisheries, commercial farming, and Amrit Sarovars will benefit farmers and cooperatives alike.

Speaking on the infrastructure developments, he wrote on X, "New tourism circuits in the North East, along with investments in infrastructure and public transport in Tier-3 and Tier-4 towns, will accelerate Assam's urbanisation and connectivity."

CM Sarma said that the focus on the Orange Economy creates a new avenue for creative talent, with content creators emerging in the region.

"We also welcome the decision to upgrade the National Mental Health Institute at Tezpur, which will significantly strengthen specialised healthcare services in Assam," he wrote.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the budget provides Rs. 2 lakh crore under the Special Assistance to States, which will benefit infrastructure activities in Assam.

"This Budget provides Rs. 2 lakh crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, which will accelerate infrastructure activities in Assam. It also includes a provision of Rs. 6,812 crore for the development of the North-East, underscoring the Modi Government's sustained focus on the region. The Budget's continued emphasis on fiscal discipline and price stability is equally commendable," he wrote on X.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget to the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

