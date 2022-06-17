New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/PNN): Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL), a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the steel tube industry, has announced Excellent Results for quarter and year ended 31 March 2022.

As per bulk deal data available on NSE, Nomura Singapore Ltd. picked up 100000 shares at an average price of Rs. 371 on 15 June 2022.

Earlier this year, the company had announced excellent results for year and quarter ended 31 March 2022. For the year ended 31 March 2022, Revenues went up 63 per cent from Rs. 476.57 Cr (FY21) to Rs. 777.37 Cr (FY22). PAT zoomed 121 percent to Rs. 27.31 Cr (FY22). The company achieved a EBIDTA growth of 111.59 per cent YoY, which stood at Rs. 51.75Cr (FY22) against Rs. 24.46 (FY21).

For the quarter ended 31 March 2022, the company recorded a robust growth on the Revenue front, which grew an impressive 74.68 per cent YoY to Rs. 250.97 Cr (Q4FY22). EBITDA growth at 31.53 per cent (YoY), which rose from Rs. 12.14 Cr (Q4FY21) to Rs. 15.97 Cr (Q4FY22). EPS stood at Rs. 4.42 (Q4FY22) as against Rs. 4.65 (Q4FY21).

Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL) is a pioneer and leading manufacturer in the steel tube industry. RSTL has been continuously striving to improve its performance by increasing sales, share of value-added products, innovating new products and aggressive cost optimization on a continual basis. RSTL products range includes MS ERW black pipes from 15mm to 200mm diameter pipes confirming to IS: 1239, IS:1161, IS:3589, IS:3601, & IS:4270 and G.I.

Pipes from 15mm to 150mm NB in light, medium and heavy sizes. RSTL has 20 per cent exports rate, with a global presence in more thari16 Countries. RSTL has a subsidiary in UAE and a step-down subsidiary in Nigeria which has strengthened the company's presence in global markets.

RSTL has the world's latest technology, plant and machinery, which also includes sophisticated testing equipment. RSTL has 4 state-of-art manufacturing capabilities located at Sahibabad (U.P.), Khopoli (Maharashtra) and Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh) and has got strong distributor network spread across India.

