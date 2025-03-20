VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 20: With the summer travel season fast approaching, Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, is back with the third edition of its highly anticipated #NationOnVacation (NOVAC) sale. This 9-day travel extravaganza, starting on 20th March, brings the biggest discounts across flights, hotels, and other packages, enabling customers to book their dream vacations at unbeatable prices.

As airfare prices are projected to rise by at least 15% closer to peak travel months, Cleartrip is leading a shift in consumer booking behavior, encouraging travelers to plan in advance and lock in the best fares before prices surge. With NOVAC 3.0, Cleartrip strengthens its position as an industry innovator, focusing on price transparency, affordability, and flexible travel options.

Committed to customer-first innovation, Cleartrip enhances its offerings under the 'ClearChoice' initiative, allowing travelers to enjoy greater booking flexibility. With ClearChoice PLUS and ClearChoice MAX, customers can modify or cancel their bookings with a full refund, eliminating hefty airline cancellation charges. Myntra and Flipkart Loyalty members will also gain access to exclusive discounts and offers on the Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel platforms.

Speaking on the launch, Anuj Rathi, Chief Growth and Business Officer, Cleartrip, said: "Cleartrip is committed to driving innovation in travel pricing models. With airfare prices projected to increase significantly in the coming months, this edition of NOVAC is our way of helping travelers stay ahead of the curve. By planning in advance, customers can avoid the uncertainty of price fluctuations and experience travel the way it should be--hassle-free, affordable, and exciting."

Key Offers:

* Domestic flights starting from 999

* International flights starting from 5999

* Luxury hotels (4- & 5-star) starting from 2499

* Bus bookings - up to 40% off

* Hotel bookings - 30-80% off

* ClearChoice PLUS at Re 1 for Myntra Insider Icon

* ClearChoice MAX at Re 1 for Flipkart VIP

All offers are subject to availability and valid for a limited period.

With price transparency at its core, NOVAC 3.0 aims to redefine how Indian travelers approach trip planning. By booking early, travelers can avoid price hikes, enjoy greater flexibility, and get more value for their money.

Following last year's overwhelming response, which saw a 80% surge in bookings, Cleartrip remains dedicated to crafting customer-centric travel solutions. The third edition of NOVAC is set to further enhance accessibility and affordability for a diverse audience.

About Cleartrip

Launched in July 2006, Cleartrip Pvt Ltd., a Flipkart company, has emerged as India's fastest-growing online travel technology company. In April 2021, Flipkart acquired a majority stake in Cleartrip. Cleartrip recently emerged as the no. 2 OTA player as per a study by VIDEC. With an aggressive plan to emerge as a leading innovator in the industry, Cleartrip is on its way to building a differentiated value proposition for its customers looking for end-to-end travel solutions. With industry-first offerings including ClearChoice Plus and ClearChoice Max, Cleartrip has a clear vision to provide innovative solutions in the OTA segment. Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and a wide selection of flights, hotels, and buses, Cleartrip brings a unique selling point to the market, offering its customers convenience, choice, competitive prices, and premium content.

