Sivasagar (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): The air at the historic Jerenga Pathar was filled with spiritual fervour and the rhythmic clanging of cymbals today as Sivasagar etched its name into the record books.

Under the initiative of the Ratnagarbha Tejaswini Foundation, 15,555 women gathered to set a world record by performing Assamese Dihanam for 42 continuous minutes.

The event, which showcased Assam's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, concluded with official recognition from the World Book of Records.

The sea of women, dressed in traditional attire, transformed the historic field into a vibrant tapestry of faith and culture. The collective voice of over fifteen thousand participants chanting in unison created an electric atmosphere that resonated throughout the district, celebrating the empowerment and cultural pride of our local community.

Sindhuja VB, the Indian coordinator of the World Wide Book of Records, lauded the achievement of Assamese women, highlighting their feat of performing an Assamese song for 42 consecutive minutes, marking a significant cultural milestone.

"I am very happy to be here...for the world record. Just now, they have finished the world record of 42 minutes of singing Assamese song. It is now officially recorded in the World Wide Book of Records," Sindhuja told ANI.

In another development, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the valedictory function of the Janajati Sammelan and the 30th foundation day celebration of Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture at Assam Royal Global University, in Guwahati on January 31.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor described the event as very significant as it brought together people of different sections and brought the culmination of the Tribal Conference, which was organised on the theme "Development through Culture."

The Governor on the occasion said the Janajati Sammelan provided a meaningful platform for dialogue on education, health, livelihoods, cultural preservation, and the responsible use of modern technology. Development, he stressed, must strengthen tribal identity, language. and self-respect, as progress aligned with culture ensures inclusive and sustainable growth. (ANI)

