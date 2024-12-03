SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3: The World Environmental Mission & Agastyaas Agathyam Access (WEMAAA) 2024, a two-day national-level event organized by the International Research Council for Environment Inclusion (IRCEI), concluded with a significant announcement by Vishwaguru Sri Sri Sri Agasthyaa Guruji: November 30 will henceforth be observed as International Individual Social Responsibility Day.

Speaking at the valedictory session of WEMAAA 2024, Guruji emphasized the urgent need for global action to address the environmental crisis. He noted that human activities, such as wars, unchecked industrialization, chemical explosions, and excessive fossil fuel consumption, have severely compromised the planet's natural systems. "Mother Earth is at its tipping point, with air, water, and soil degradation threatening the very foundation of life," he said, urging immediate collective action.

The event also witnessed thought-provoking insights from Former Supreme Court Justice V. Gopala Gowda, who expressed concerns over the environmental consequences of certain luxury-driven development practices. Justice Gowda highlighted the significance of the 44th Constitutional Amendment in biodiversity protection and called for the robust enforcement of Supreme Court directives to address pollution. "Pollution has infiltrated even rural areas, contaminating agricultural systems and food supplies. Collaborative efforts between corporates and NGOs through CSR initiatives are crucial to combating this crisis," he stated.

WEMAAA 2024, in collaboration with IRCEI, was launched to unite corporates, academia, governments, NGOs, and individuals in a shared mission to restore and protect the environment. Drawing inspiration from ancient Vedic principles, the summit focused on aligning modern civilization with nature's laws, fostering innovation, and supporting green start-ups to empower future environmental leaders.

The event facilitated significant discussions and partnerships, with active participation from corporate CSR officials and implementation agency representatives. Workshops showcased actionable solutions across various sectors, including renewable energy, water conservation, sustainable agriculture, and waste management, ensuring a multi-sectoral impact.

WEMAAA stands as a clarion call for individual responsibility and collective action toward a sustainable future. The initiative urges people worldwide to adopt sustainable practices, manage natural resources responsibly, and contribute to a cleaner, greener planet.

The occasion was further enriched by the presence of eminent personalities and speakers, including experts, faculty members, scientists, and researchers, along with responsible corporate leaders working in critical areas such as climate change, carbon footprint reduction, and global ecological rejuvenation.

