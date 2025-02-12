New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The 87th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG), chaired by E. Srinivas, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), reviewed five major infrastructure projects on Wednesday.

These projects are aimed at strengthening multimodal connectivity under PM GatiShakti National Master Plan. They include one metro, one regional rapid transit system (RRTS), two road projects, and an airport expansion.

A key project discussed was the Phase-II expansion of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, which aims to accommodate rising passenger traffic.

The existing terminal, with a capacity of one million passengers annually, will be expanded with a new Integrated Terminal Building designed to handle six million passengers per year by 2046-47.

The project also includes runway upgrades, new parking bays, a fire station, an air traffic control (ATC) tower, and improved access roads.

The Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat RRTS Corridor, spanning 136.30 km, was also evaluated. The corridor, implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), will reduce travel time between Delhi and Karnal from 3.5-4 hours to just 90 minutes. Designed for seamless integration with metro, rail, and bus networks, it aims to enhance regional connectivity.

The Pune Metro Line 4, spanning 31.64 km from Kharadi to Khadakwasla with a spur line from Nal Stop to Warje-Manik Baug, is expected to improve urban transit in Pune by integrating with other metro lines and feeder routes.

Two road projects were also assessed. The Gudebellur-Marikal-Hasnapur/Potulamadugu NH-167 four-laning project in Telangana will enhance interstate connectivity between Hyderabad and Raichur. In Tripura, the Mungiakami-Champaknagar NH-08 widening project will improve transport links across West Tripura and Khowai districts.

These projects align with the GatiShakti principles of integrated infrastructure, last-mile connectivity, and improved logistics efficiency, aiming to boost economic and social development across regions. (ANI)

