New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): NSDC International Ltd, a subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India has selected German Technology firm Certif-ID International GmbH (Certif-ID), as its technology partner to rollout its digital credentialing and future of work platform to support Indian talents to gain recognition and employment opportunities across the world.

The contract was signed by Ved Mani Tiwari, COO (Officiating CEO) of NSDC and Timothy Miller, Founder and Managing Director of Certif-ID International.

In partnership, the platform supports aspiring candidates to achieve their goals of working internationally. Certif-ID provides technology and training solutions to enable skilled professionals; and employers to gain trust and transparency in the sourcing process. Certif-ID enables candidates to differentiate themselves with digital tools, CVs, videos and a wallet with verifiable credentials anchored on the blockchain. Equally employers are able to verify the authenticity of candidate documents in just a few clicks.

NSDC aims to support 3 million candidates to secure international employment by 2025. Technology plays a pivotal role in achieving this goal. Intelligent skills matching, training recommendations, verifiable credentials, and competency and skill assessments form the basis for ensuring candidates meet the requirements of international markets. Building a common skills framework across borders will revolutionize how training is delivered and candidates showcase their skills.

Ved Mani Tiwari, COO (Officiating CEO) of NSDC, said, "In line with our new brand identity and focus, we are committed to achieving the country's skill development mission. We are therefore excited to partner with Certif-ID and adopt their verifiable skilling platform and in partnership develop the world's largest Phygital Skilling Ecosystem. With an initial focus on International markets, we are creating a verifiable talent pool of internationally recognized talent, and in doing so fulfilling our promise to reduce skill gaps across the world."

Talking about this partnership, Timothy Miller, Founder and Managing Director of Certif-ID, stated that, "India has a unique opportunity to leverage its demographic dividend and provide skilled resources for the world. NSDC is paving the way for skilled professionals to gain international recognition and secure lucrative employment opportunities abroad. At Certif-ID we are excited and humbled to be selected by NSDC as its technology partner for this aspiring journey."

As a part of this initiative, NSDC and Certif-ID will identify skilled candidates and support them to upskill, learn languages, and develop cultural awareness of international markets. A candidates journey starts with internationally recognized digital credentials being issued to successful candidates by NSDC. Credentials are anchored on blockchain and stored in a digital wallet called 'SkillPass'. Candidates are then able to develop a state of the art digital, verifiable portfolio of skills and experiences that are shared directly with recruiters internationally.

With its International Skilling Centers, NSDC certifies top talent across the country and provides candidates with the opportunity to build a digital skills profile and continue to upskill and apply for skill matched international job opportunities. Moving forward, the platform will automate much of the skill verification, document validation and visa issuance process, to seamlessly provide access to international recruiters and companies.

Giving boost to Government Skill India Mission, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a nodal skill development agency, working under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, is a unique Public Private Partnership (PPP) that aims to catalyse the creation of a large and quality vocational training ecosystem in India. Since inception in 2010, NSDC has trained over three crore people through its collaboration with training partners pan India.

NSDC has established 37 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and implements the Government's flagship skill development schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), among others. NSDC also funds enterprises, companies and organisations that provide skill training. The organisation enables private-sector capacity building in skill development by offering concessional loans, other innovative financial products, and strategic partnerships.

Certif-ID is a 'Future of Work' platform that connects education to employment in the technical skills sector. With a vision to bridge the skills gap, and enable skilled professionals to work wherever there is a demand. The platform provides a digital credentialing solution to enable educators to anchor digital records on the blockchain. Technical professionals can also use Certif-ID to build a 'SkillPass' digital SSI wallet that helps them showcase their skills, build a digital portfolio, record video CVs, and share their certificates with potential employers. Connecting key stakeholders in the technical sector, Certif-ID focuses on streamlining the sourcing process, and bridging the skills gap between education and employment while establishing trust and transparency.

