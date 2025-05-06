BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6: Following its global debut, the nubia Neo 3 series has now arrived in India - the world's fastest-growing mobile gaming market projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2033. The nubia Neo 3 5G and Neo 3 GT 5G are powered by UNISOC 5G SoC--T8300 and T9100, respectively--offering signature dual gaming shoulder triggers, top-tier performance in its class, and a distinctive cyber-mecha aesthetic for a professional-grade mobile gaming experience. This launch aligns with India's 5G smartphone penetration hitting 77% in 2024, ensuring compatibility with Jio and Airtel's expanding 5G networks spanning 4.74 lakh BTS nationwide. Born to Win

Also Read | India's Air Power: A Look at Indian Air Force's Top 5 Fighter Jets.

The nubia Neo 3 series has quickly captured the attention of gaming enthusiasts worldwide. The nubia Neo 3 5G, powered by the UNISOC T8300, features a 120Hz 6.8-inch ultra-smooth display, a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and dual gaming shoulder triggers for precise control, ensuring an immersive gaming experience. Its futuristic design is meticulously crafted, with every curve and detail exuding a unique cyber-mecha aesthetic. The nubia Neo 3 GT 5G, equipped with the UNISOC T9100, boasts a 2.7GHz peak CPU frequency and a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth, crystal-clear visuals. Advanced cooling is ensured with a large VC cooling system, which combats thermal throttling in India's extreme summer temperatures (up to 45°C), maintaining sustained performance during long gaming sessions. The devices' 6000mAh battery and 80W fast charging is best suited for India's frequent power fluctuations, enabling 8+ hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge. The revamped AI Game Space 3.0 delivers a pro-level interface and optimization tools, complemented by stereo dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra for immersive audio and a Z-axis linear motor for powerful haptic feedback. UNISOC Miracle Gaming Engine

As the global mobile gaming market expands, gamers demand an increasingly seamless and high-performance experience. The UNISOC T9100 and T8300 integrate the new UNISOC Miracle Gaming Engine, which optimizes scheduling, networking, graphics, memory, and storage to enhance gaming performance across all aspects.

Also Read | YouTube Tests Two-Person Premium Plan in India and Other Countries To Boost Subscriptions; Check Price and Eligibility Details.

* High Frame Rate

UNISOC Miracle Gaming Engine ensures smooth gameplay with a stable high frame rate, supporting 90 FPS high-quality mode in popular titles like Arena of Valor, MLBB, and Free Fire. Whether in intense team battles or complex game environments, this engine guarantees strong performance.

* Game Performance Accelerator

To provide a silky-smooth gaming experience, the Game Performance Accelerator reduces the maximum continuous frame drop rate by 41%-85%. Additionally, cold start latency is reduced by up to 50% in Arena of Valor, PUBG, and Genshin Impact, while aiming and shooting latency in PUBG is reduced by 80%. Gamers can now enter battles faster and enjoy precise aiming and shooting with ultra-fast response times.

* Gaming Network Engine

A stable network is crucial for mobile gaming. The Gaming Exclusive Network Solution 1.0 employs Wi-Fi scheduling, modem optimization, and SmartLink routing to reduce average latency in Arena of Valor by 80%, ensuring a high-speed, stable connection even in complex network environments.

* Advanced Game Voice Technology

Clear and seamless voice communication is essential for team-based gameplay. UNISOC has partnered with Tencent GVoice to develop high-quality voice communication with low-bitrate transmission, ensuring smooth in-game conversations even in weak network conditions.

* Superior Visual Optimization

UNISOC Miracle Gaming Engine enhances gaming visuals with Super HDR Picture Quality and Picture Quality Enhancement 1.0, improving dynamic range and depth for a more vivid and realistic gaming world. Additionally, Super Gaming Resolution reduces GPU load while maintaining high-quality visuals, optimizing power efficiency for extended gaming sessions.

Building a Thriving Gaming Ecosystem

UNISOC has established a comprehensive mobile communication chipset portfolio with 4G platforms: T7280, T7255, T7250, T7225, T7200 and 5G platforms: T8100, T8200, T8300, T9100. Currently, UNISOC chips are available in India, catering to diverse consumer needs across the country. Looking ahead, UNISOC will maintain an open and collaborative approach, working closely with game developers, device manufacturers, and ecosystem partners to develop and optimize next-generation gaming products. By integrating UNISOC's advanced mobile communication chipsets, the company aims to drive the convergence of cutting-edge gaming content, new technologies, and emerging applications, contributing to a more vibrant and dynamic gaming industry ecosystem, Bring Smarter Experiences to Everyone. Note: All data in this document is based on internal UNISOC lab testing. Actual performance may vary depending on software versions, testing environments, and other conditions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)