New Delhi, May 6: YouTube is reportedly testing a new subscription option that can enable two users to share a Premium or Music Premium membership. The development reflects the platform's increasing focus on subscription services as a way to generate revenue, aiming to reduce its reliance on advertising income.

YouTube Premium offers its subscribers with a lot of benefits. It includes an ad-free viewing experience, the ability to play videos in the background, and the option to download videos for offline watching. Subscribers also get early access to certain experimental features on the platform. On the other hand, Music Premium provides similar advantages, but it is specifically for music content. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing AI-Powered Chat Wallpaper Generation With Meta AI for Android Users.

As per a report of Moneycontrol, YouTube is currently testing a new subscription tier with a limited number of users in countries like India, France, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. The new feature allows users to share their Premium or Music Premium membership with another person in their household.

A YouTube spokesperson reportedly said, “We're experimenting with new ways to provide greater flexibility and value to our YouTube Premium subscribers, including offering a two-person Premium plan option, allowing two people to share a subscription at a reduced cost.”

YouTube Premium Price

In India, YouTube Premium has several monthly subscription options available. The plans include a Student plan for INR 89, an Individual plan for INR 149, and a Family plan for INR 299. For Music Premium, the pricing starts at INR 59 for students, INR 119 for individuals, and INR 179 for families. PhonePe Introduces Made in India Next-Gen SmartSpeaker With 4G, Faster Charging and Longer Battery Life Support; Check Details.

As per reports, during the pilot phase, YouTube is offering a two-person subscription tier for YouTube Premium in India at a monthly price of INR 219. Similarly, the Music Premium subscription for two users is priced at INR 149 per month. To qualify for these shared subscriptions, both members must be at least 13 years old, have a Google account, and be part of the same Google family group.

