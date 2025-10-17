SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: In an effort to build a greener, kinder world, Dr. Elie Organics has initiated the plantation of 8,000 trees at Kesnand, Pune. The drive reflects a shared vision -- to protect the planet, nurture biodiversity, and create a legacy of love and peace for generations to come.

Rooted in the belief that care extends beyond self, this initiative brings together people, purpose, and the planet in a collective act of giving back to nature. Over 1,000 trees have already been planted and are being carefully nurtured as part of this continuing commitment to environmental sustainability.

Actor and environmental advocate Jackie Shroff joined hands in this movement, encouraging everyone to take small, mindful steps toward a cleaner and greener tomorrow. His presence added warmth to an initiative built not on ceremony, but on sincerity.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Elie, founder of Dr. Elie Organics, shared,"Nature doesn't ask much of us -- only that we respect and care for it as we would our own home. Each sapling planted is a promise of love, peace, and humanity."

The plantation drive goes beyond an event; it is a growing movement that continues to expand and evolve with the community's involvement. From planting to nurturing, every step reflects a bond -- between people, the planet, and purpose.

At its heart, this initiative is a gentle reminder that sustainability is not a one-time act but an ongoing journey of care. Together, we plant -- not just trees, but hope.

