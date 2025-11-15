VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 15: The Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, in association with FICCI, hosted a press conference today at The LaLiT Ashok, Bengaluru, to announce the upcoming Odisha Parab, a three-day cultural and tourism extravaganza celebrating the State's vibrant heritage, art, cuisine, and tourism offerings. The press conference was graced by Smt. Pravati Parida, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, along with senior government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Pravati Parida, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, said, "Through Odisha Parab, we want to share not only the vibrant culture but also our story of progress, a story of how Odisha honours its roots while moving forward with confidence and creativity. Odisha today is a State of opportunities, rich in heritage, strong in values, and vibrant in growth."

Smt. Anu Garg, Development Commissioner-cum-ACS, Government of Odisha, further added, "Odisha Parab is our endeavour to showcase the State's vibrant culture, traditions, and tourism potential to a wider national audience. Through this initiative, we aim to deepen Odisha's cultural connect with Bengaluru and highlight the unique experiences that make our State a leading destination for travellers, adventure lovers, investors, and culture enthusiasts."

Odisha Parab 2025 will be held from 15th to 17th November 2025 at The LaLiT Ashok, Bengaluru, supported by the Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Department, ORMAS, Mission Shakti, and Adisha. The event will bring together a vibrant showcase of Odisha's cultural and tourism landscape, from its exquisite crafts and handlooms to its traditional cuisines and world-class destinations, while strengthening the cultural and tourism linkages between Odisha and Karnataka.

Visitors to Odisha Parab will experience an immersive journey through Odisha's artistic soul, beginning with the Craft and Handloom Pavilion, which will feature intricate works of silver filigree, wood and stone carving, palm leaf engraving, brass and bell metal applique, and traditional wooden toys. Handloom treasures including Sambalpuri tie and dye sarees, tussar and silk fabrics, and creations from Boyanika, Resham Odisha, and Bastralaya will also be on display. Mission Shakti artisans will present unique crafts such as golden grass from Jagatsinghpur, Dhokra from Dhenkanal, and Pattachitra from Puri, while ORMAS and ADISHA will showcase jute crafts from Puri, tribal jewellery from Nabarangpur, and Koraput Coffee, bringing together the craftsmanship of over thirty artisans from across the state.

Adding to the celebration will be the Odia Cuisine section, an elaborate culinary spread featuring some of Odisha's most cherished dishes. Curated by leading chefs and hospitality partners including Chef Sai Priya, Mayfair Hotels, Dalma Hotel, Odisha Hotel, Rasagulla.com, OTDC, and Subhadra Shakti Group, the cuisine section will offer traditional Odia delicacies such as Anna, Dalma, Mahura Ganta, Mutton Chop and Pakudi, along with authentic sweets and pithas like Enduri, Arisa, Handi Muan, Chenna Poda, Rasagola, and others. Millet-based cookies and bakery products presented by Chocolaca Millet Counter and OTDC's Nimantran restaurant will further highlight Odisha's culinary innovation rooted in tradition.

The cultural segment of Odisha Parab will feature mesmerizing performances representing Odisha's classical and folk traditions, including Odissi, Gotipua, Chhau, Sambalpuri and other dance forms. Artists from renowned cultural institutions such as Adyasha Foundation, Gayatri Kala Sangathana, Debnrutyam Dance Academy, A.K. Creation, and Painri will perform, reflecting the timeless rhythm and spirit of Odisha's cultural heritage.

In addition to these attractions, Odisha Parab will also host interactive tourism showcases highlighting the State's premier destinations and products such as Eco Retreats, Bhitarkanika, Satkosia, Daringbadi, and the Buddhist Circuit, reinforcing Odisha's position as a leading hub for sustainable and experiential tourism. In a subtle yet significant move, the event will also include roadshows with hospitality players, diaspora interactions, and dedicated B2B and G2B meetings, creating a platform for business and networking opportunities in tourism, hospitality, and creative industries.

Among the dignitaries attending the event are Shri Balwant Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Tourism; Dr. Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, Secretary, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department; and Shri Deepankar Mahapatra, Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha.

Odisha Parab will be open to the public from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM each day from 15th to 17th November 2025 at The LaLiT Ashok, Bengaluru. Entry is free for all visitors.

Venue: The LaLiT Ashok, Bengaluru

Dates: 15th - 17th November 2025

Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Entry: Free

