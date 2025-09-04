VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 4: Ofis Square, India's leading provider of coworking spaces and managed office solutions, is on a mission to empower India's homegrown sports culture by announcing its association as Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12. The tie-up brings together a fast-scaling workplace brand and one of PKL's leading franchises, owned by the GMR Group, on the eve of the league's 2025 kick-off.

Also Read | From 'Saiyaara' to 'Mannu Kya Karegga?', Hindi Movie Soundtracks That Brought Resurgence of Original Melodies in 2025.

UP Yoddhas, a GMR Sports franchise has consistently been among PKL's most competitive sides and continues to enjoy a passionate fanbase across the country and amongst various age groups. With Ofis Square joining hands as Associate Partner, the possibilities only grow more exciting now--especially with kabaddi's meteoric rise, making it one of the most-watched sports in India.

Ofis Square's growth story also mirrors kabaddi's success. Over the past year, the company has rapidly expanded its footprint across Delhi NCR, including a landmark ~30,000 sq. ft. addition at MG Road, a prime coworking space in Gurgaon, and an upcoming ~5 lac sq. ft. centre at Sohna Road. Designed for enterprises and high-growth teams, these premium shared office spaces reflect a shift towards flexibility, modern design, and a new paradigm of work.

Also Read | Pakistan Monsoon Mayhem: At Least 883 People Dead and Nearly 1,200 Injured As Torrential Rains Unleash Havoc.

Satyam Trivedi, CEO, GMR Sports, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Ofis Square as our Associate Partner for UP Yoddhas. It is exciting to see how we share the same values of innovation, performance, and teamwork. This partnership strengthens our vision of creating deeper connections with fans and communities, while bringing together two brands that believe in pushing boundaries and delivering excellence."

Saroj Mittal, Founder, Ofis Square, said,

"Kabaddi is India's purest expression of speed, skill and strategy, and the UP Yoddhas embody that spirit with heart. At Ofis Square, we build workspaces where teams show up to win every day. Partnering with the Yoddhas allows us to champion the same values beyond the office. This association reflects our commitment to investing in India's homegrown sporting economy and inspiring the next generation to dream big."

Ofis Square is a premium coworking and shared office space brand delivering flexible, tech-enabled workspaces for enterprises and high-growth teams. The company has been expanding rapidly across NCR with flagship centres in coworking spaces in Noida and Gurugram. It continues to scale with Grade-A, amenity-rich coworking spaces that promote productivity, collaboration, and community.

Catch the live action of UP Yoddhas' matches this season across Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)