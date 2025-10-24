VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 24: Okto Healthcare & Services LLP, Bangalore's most popular and reliable brand in patient care and medical equipment rentals, has announced its expansion phase next as part of its Vision 2025-26 roadmap. The India-awarded and MSME-certified health-tech startup is now set to open its first diagnostic lab and expand operations to Indian metros, signaling its dedication towards revolutionizing patient care outside the confines of a hospital.

Also Read | Tata Motors Demerger: Indian Automobile Giant Now Split Into TMPV for Passenger Vehicles and TMCLV for Commercial Vehicles; Know About Listing, Share Availability.

Launched in 2017, Okto Healthcare started life inside hospital corridors, working alongside clinical teams to provide vital patient safety products like ID bands and bed bath wipes. From humble manufacturing beginnings, it rapidly grew into a full-scale home healthcare ecosystem, helping to fill a critical gap between discharge from hospital and ongoing care at home.

"Our purpose has never been complex -- to make healthcare human, accessible, and reliable -- one home at a time," explains Mathew Prince, Okto Healthcare Founder. "We are inspired by empathy and technical accuracy. Each service we create -- whether an oxygen concentrator delivery or sleep study test -- is designed to bring patients and families dignity, comfort, and safety."

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan, Says 'RJD-Congress Ruined Bihar's Future' (Watch Videos).

Possible Epidemic Management and Leadership.

In the situation of the COVID-19 crisis when the healthcare system was overwhelmed, Okto Healthcare appeared as a rescuer of thousands of families in Bangalore and delivered urgent respiratory equipment such as ventilators, BiPAP/CPAP and oxygen concentrators to thousands of people in time. While prices were hiked by most suppliers during the crisis, Okto Healthcare maintained affordable prices, living up to its ethical guiding principle and concern for patient welfare above profit.

This ethical practice earned the firm a reputation as being one of the only health-tech firms that put human values over profit motives -- a reputation that continues to fuel patient loyalty and trust.

Speed Meets Safety: The "Under 1-Hour Dispatch" Model

During a medical crisis, time is quite frequently the most determinant variable. Knowing this, Okto Healthcare has formalized its "Under 1-Hour Dispatch" system -- a process that ensures patients are provided with essential machinery such as oxygen concentrators or cardiac monitors anywhere in Bangalore within one hour.

All equipment is sanitized, calibrated, and quality-checked before shipping out. Maintenance, calibration, and repair are taken care of by the company's in-house biomedical team to ensure professional-grade reliability.

In addition to logistics, Okto Healthcare's clinical team also offers individualized consultations, reading prescriptions and suggesting solutions most appropriate for each patient's medical condition -- an unusual service integration in India's dispersed homecare market.

Pioneering Home Diagnostics for Preventive Health

As a response to India's increasing demand for affordable preventive healthcare, Okto Healthcare has ventured into home diagnostics, providing a variety of technician-supported tests including:

1. Polysomnography/HSAT Studies of Home Sleep

2. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM)

3. 24-hour Holter ECG

Portable Diagnostic Screenings

All are done using medical-grade equipment and read by certified experts, making early identification and continuous monitoring easier for people with chronic diseases, working individuals, and elderly citizens.

This service represents Okto Healthcare's venture into preventive care - a significant step towards its evolution from medical rental vendor to total home-healthcare solutions provider.

Manufacturing Excellence and Exports

Okto Healthcare remains a leading manufacturer of Patient Identification Bands in India, providing hospitals across the country. It was the first company in India to launch soft, rubber ID bands for neonates and pediatric patients, balancing comfort with safety.

As part of its second stage of growth, Okto Healthcare is gearing up to export Middle East and Africa-bound patient safety devices manufactured in India, increasing India's healthcare manufacturing base globally.

Vision 2025-2026: Preventive Care & Pan-India Reach

As part of its Vision 2025-26, Okto Healthcare will:

1. Open its first preventive diagnostic lab with home sample collection centers.

2. Open up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and be a multi-city health-tech network.

3. Offer tailored wellness packages to early detection of health hazards and prevention programs.

In this manner, the company is hopeful that they will establish an integrated system that will allow all patients to receive quality, affordable, hospital-standard care at the comfort of their respective homes.

Commitment to Compassionate Innovation

One of the statements embedded in the philosophy of Okto Healthcare is Care, Commitment, and Competence, but the development of this brand demonstrates a bigger purpose of its creation, which is to make healthcare delivery more ethical, efficient, and empathetic. Since supplying essential medical gear was not the end, but rather the start of the various results of diagnostics and production, Okto Healthcare still pushes the limits of conventional healthcare.

The final goal of the company is to make all Indian families able to receive quality healthcare and turn homes into healing environments and no patient should see himself or herself alone or unattended to. This vision is based on the idea of Okto Healthcare that the future of healthcare does not include big hospital complexes, but rather a network of home ecosystems that are friendly and convenient to patients with the help of technologies, kindness, and responsibility.

Okto Healthcare will touch 1 million lives by 2030 and will help India serve its increasing healthcare infrastructure, as well as create meaningful technical and clinical employment opportunities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)