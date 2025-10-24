Mumbai, October 24: Tata Motors' name has been changed to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles after the demerger. The Indian automobile giant will trade as TMPV on stock exchanges. It was effective after the company's stock adjusted to the demerger of its commercial vehicle business earlier this month. Soon, the shares of the demerged commercial vehicle business may be listed on stock exchanges, including BSE and NSE.

TaMo (Tata Motors) has now officially become TMPV; however, the question arises about the investors. Who will be eligible for trading in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and when? The investors were unable to see or trade the TMCLV shares on various trading platforms. Tata Motors Festive Sales Surge: From Navratri to Diwali, Company Delivers Over 1 Lakh Cars in Last 30 Days Post GST Rate Reductions.

Tata Motors Demerger: Here's Everything To Know

Tata Motors demerger created two separate entities, which include TPMV (Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles) and TMCLV (Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Limited). On October 1, the restructuring of the unit became effective, and the recorded demerger date was October 14. In August 2024, Tata Motors decided to separate the company into two entities. The company's board concluded the demerger would help the companies in sharpening their business focus and capitalise on the future growth opportunities.

As a part of the Tata Motors demerger scheme, the investors received shares of TMCLV in the ratio of 1:1. The Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles shares were credited to the demat accounts of the eligible shareholders following the allotment. However, the investors could not view or trade the TMCLV shares on their respective trading platforms. Bhavish Aggarwal Case: Karnataka High Court Directs Bengaluru Police Not To Harass Ola CEO and Others Accused in Suicide Abetment Case of 38-Year-Old Employee K Aravind.

The shares are frozen in a demat account until the listing and the receipt of necessary approvals by the stock exchanges. Tata Motors had stated on October 9 in a regulatory filing that the shares of the company would not be available between the date of allotment and the date of listing on BSE and NSE. The process of listing and getting approvals generally takes around 45 to 60 days, the company added, as per report by Moneycontrol.

