New Delhi [India], December 20: In a first-of-its-kind nutritional education program, Delhi government schools will soon see tens of thousands of children learning not just about healthy eating, but how to literally grow their own nutritious bites right in their schools.

Thanks to a unique partnership with Hyderabad-based OMG Microgreens, this innovative initiative aims to empower students with knowledge about cultivating and consuming nutrient-rich microgreens, boosting their daily diets and potentially sparking future sustainable ventures.

In the initial phase, 30 schools across Delhi will embark on this exciting journey. Students will engage in interactive lessons on microgreen cultivation, while teachers will receive dedicated training to seamlessly integrate the program into the curriculum. This comprehensive approach goes beyond simply learning facts; it fosters hands-on experience, enabling students to comprehend, grow, and ultimately eat these powerful greens.

"Microgreens may be tiny in size, but their impact on nutrition, sustainability, and culinary arts is immense," exclaims an OMG Sourabh S Sindhe, co-founder. "Through this curriculum, we aim to share our expertise with young minds, inspiring them to embrace healthier food choices and explore the potential of microgreens as a sustainable business venture."

OMG's mission goes beyond profit; it's about promoting a wholesome lifestyle for all. OMG, situated in the heart of Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad, is led by brothers turned entrepreneurs.This initiative stems from their dedication to enriching midday meals in schools, ensuring children receive a balanced array of nutrients. It's also about inspiring communities to live healthier lives, starting with educating the next generation.

Throughout the program, students will embark on a captivating journey, following the life cycle of microgreens from humble seeds to vibrant, nutrient-packed greens. They'll unravel the science behind their growth, understand their role in healthy diets, and explore the environmental and economic advantages of incorporating them into their lives.

"This partnership isn't just about teaching students to grow greens; it's about planting the seeds of a deeper understanding about nutrition, sustainability, and the power of taking charge of their own well-being. We aim to share our vast experience and knowledge with young minds, inspiring them to embrace healthier food choices and explore the potential of microgreens as a sustainable business venture." He said.

Throughout this curriculum, students will delve into the fascinating world of microgreens, from their humble beginnings as tiny seeds to their transformation into vibrant and nutritious greens. They will discover the science behind microgreens' growth and learn how these miniature plants play a vital role in supporting a balanced diet.

Beyond nutrition, microgreens have the potential to impact the world environmentally and economically.

