New Delhi [India], April 12:OMRON Healthcare, the leading player in the home monitoring health solutions space, has announced its next initiative with Tricog Health, a renowned company in the Medtech space addressing cardiovascular conditions (OMRON and Tricog joined hands in 2023 to announce foray into remote home heart monitoring and management segment). This collaboration involves launching and deploying "KeeboHealth", a connected and AI-based cardiac care solution aimed at improving heart failure management through remote monitoring and personalized care solutions.

Striving to empower doctors and patients, KeeboHealth is a sophisticated platform integrating state-of-the-art AI-based medical technology with data analytics, leveraging home ECG monitoring to enhance the ability of healthcare providers to manage patient care efficiently. Besides the digital ecosystem, it offers a range of OMRON products- particularly home ECG monitors along with Blood Pressure Monitors and Weighing Scales - to help cardiac care patients enhance monitoring and in turn receive more effective & timely treatment strategies from their doctors.

As per the studies conducted by Tricog in 2024, the early patient data in India showcased the transformative impact of KeeboHealth's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution on heart failure management, delivering a remarkable 30% reduction in hospital readmission rates and a 45% improvement in adherence to Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy (GDMT). This highlights how KeeboHealth enables early intervention, better medication titration, and sustained patient engagement. These outcomes reinforce Tricog's commitment to leveraging digital health innovations to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance chronic disease management at scale.

According to Dr Charit Bhograj, CEO & Founder of Tricog Health, "KeeboHealth is a lifeline of hope for heart failure patients. Powered by advanced AI, it personalises care and continuously monitors patients to detect early signs of trouble, ensuring timely, tailored interventions. This smart approach enhances individual outcomes and brings much-needed optimism, especially in areas with limited healthcare resources. With KeeboHealth, patients can feel truly supported on their journey towards better heart health."

Elaborating on OMRON's motivation to collaborate with this solution, Hiroshi Ogawa, MD, OMRON Healthcare India, states, "Through this collaboration, OMRON strengthens its position as a key player rooting for the utilization of home ECG devices in the preventive healthcare sector and demonstrates its commitment to advancing medical technology in remote cardiac care. This is a step ahead in the realization of our vision "Going for Zero" which is all about reducing cardiac events by addressing the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients through customized and high-quality solutions such as home ECG-based monitoring."

Katsuyuki Yamamoto, Senior Manager, Corporate Planning and New Business, OMRON Healthcare India, further added, "Continuing with this collaborative effort, Tricog and OMRON aspire to establish newer standards in preventive healthcare and contribute towards transforming the Indian cardiac healthcare landscape, which continues to face challenges such as a shortage of doctors and the financial burden of healthcare expenditure."

Prateek Golecha, Senior Vice President at Tricog Health added, "Heart failure management needs a proactive, continuous approach. KeeboHealth integrates Tricog's AI-driven insights with OMRON's trusted home monitoring to deliver real-time patient data and actionable intelligence. This collaboration empowers doctors with faster, informed decisions, improving outcomes and reducing hospitalizations--bringing world-class heart care closer to patients."

As OMRON and KeeboHealth prepare to introduce this transformative solution to the market by early April 2025, the healthcare industry can expect a paradigm shift in the way patient care is delivered and managed in the remote cardiac care segment.

Committed to advancing health and empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment.

Aiming to realize its vision of "Going for Zero, Preventive Care for the Health of Society", the company develops products and services for cardiovascular condition management, remote patient monitoring, respiratory care, and pain therapy devices. These help healthcare professionals and patients to reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, aggravation of respiratory diseases and restrictions due to chronic pain.

With well over 350 million units sold globally*, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals**. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has been striving to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions and provides products and services in over 130 countries***.

OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 2010, OMRON Healthcare India has established itself as a key player in the health monitoring segment in the country providing high-quality blood pressure monitors, respiratory therapy devices, body composition monitors, digital thermometers, pain management devices, etc.

* Cumulative sales of home-use digital blood pressure monitors worldwide. (as of May 2023)

*1 Frost & Sullivan Survey, Blood pressure clinician perception tracker surveys. (November 25, 2019, and U.S. News Staff 2020, U.S. News & World Report, accessed June 9, 2020)

*2 Kantar Health. Survey with cardiologists. (2019)

*Number of the countries where OMRON products and/or services are available (as of March 2023)

Tricog Health, a pioneering force in medical technology, is revolutionising cardiac care through advanced AI-driven solutions. Established in 2014 by Dr. Charit Bhograj, an interventional cardiologist, Tricog has rapidly expanded its reach, now serving close to 10,000 healthcare facilities across more than 12 countries, including India, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Kenya. To date, Tricog has screened over 23 million patients, identifying more than 750,000 critical cases, thereby significantly enhancing the early detection and management of heart diseases.

Central to Tricog's mission is the development of innovative platforms such as InstaECG™ and InstaEcho™, which provide AI-assisted interpretations of ECGs and echocardiograms, respectively. These tools empower healthcare providers to deliver accurate and timely cardiac diagnoses, even in resource-limited settings. Additionally, Tricog's KeeboHealth platform offers comprehensive remote patient monitoring, enabling personalised management of heart failure patients and reducing hospital readmission rates.

Tricog's commitment to advancing cardiac care is further demonstrated through strategic collaborations. These alliances focus on implementing AI-powered solutions across the emerging market, aiming to enable care pathways for patients and leveraging AI algorithms. Through such initiatives, Tricog continues to drive innovation, striving to make quality heart care accessible to 100 million patients by 2027.

Tricog Health is also at the forefront of Computational Medicine, leveraging AI-powered algorithms for population health management. The Computational Medicine Division (CMD) integrates insights from millions of ECG screenings, collaborating with global leaders to enhance clinical decision-making. With a strong foundation in data-driven analytics, Tricog is actively expanding its research and deployment of AI-based cardiovascular solutions in regions like India, Africa, and Southeast Asia. As it continues to innovate, Tricog remains dedicated to bridging the gap in cardiac care by making life-saving diagnostics and remote monitoring accessible, efficient, and scalable across the globe.

