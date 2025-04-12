Palm Sunday 2025 Messages: Share Holy Week Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers To Observe the Holiday

Palm Sunday 2025 will be observed on April 13. It is a Christian feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. It marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final week of Lent, and commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem. According to the Gospels, people welcomed Jesus by spreading palm branches and their cloaks on the road, hailing Him as the “King of Israel.” This event fulfilled a prophecy from the Old Testament and signalled the start of the events leading to His crucifixion and resurrection. To observe Palm Sunday 2025 on April 13, marking the start of the Holy Week, we bring you Palm Sunday 2025 messages, Holy Week wishes, quotes, greetings, HD images and wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family. Holy Week 2025 Calendar: Key Dates and Full Schedule of the Holy Week Observance.
During Palm Sunday services, churches often distribute palm leaves to congregants, symbolizing the branches laid before Jesus. In some traditions, these palms are later burned and used as ashes for the following year's Ash Wednesday. The rituals emphasize both celebration and the coming sorrow of Christ's passion, setting a reflective tone for the week ahead.