PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 20: One Universal Production Group (OUP), a leading intellectual property (IP) ecosystem and tourism company in Asia, today celebrated the official opening of its new corporate building, marking a significant milestone in its journey of creating world-class entertainment and edutainment experiences.

Also Read | Sreenivasan Dies: Sharp Satirist, Who Redefined Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away at 69 After Age-Related Health Complications.

The opening reflects OUP's growing role in shaping IP-led entertainment, edutainment, and themed tourism across Asia and beyond. Over the past decade, the company has built a reputation for record-breaking productions and large-scale immersive experiences, earning recognition from the Guinness World Records, ASEAN Book of Records, and Malaysia Book of Records.

OUP is widely known for delivering some of the region's most successful thematic attractions and live shows, including Ultraman Live 2015, one of Asia's highest-attended live entertainment productions, the longest-running Pokemon Festival, the world's largest inflatable duck installation, and award-winning family experiences such as Discover Fun with CoComelon.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone for INR 3,200 Crore National Highway Projects in West Bengal's Nadia District Today.

As a master licensee and strategic partner to leading global IP owners, OUP manages and develops a diverse portfolio of internationally recognised brands, including CoComelon, Ultraman, Bruce Lee, Blippi, Angry Birds, Crayola, and B.Duck. The company integrates these IPs into immersive attractions, live experiences, retail activations, and tourism developments tailored for Asian audiences.

During the event, OUP formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kayou Cultural Creativity Co., Ltd., China's largest collectible card company. Under the partnership, Kayou will enter the Malaysian market alongside OUP, introducing new IP-driven collectible products and entertainment concepts aimed at Southeast Asian fans.

OUP also unveiled its upcoming international development roadmap, including the Hadi Excellence Collection - Thematic Safari Villas in the UAE, and the Hadi Premium Collection in Malaysia, featuring Malaysia's first sea-front crystal-clear lagoon villas.

Commenting on the milestone, Alvin Lee, CEO of One Universal Production & Group of Companies, said the new headquarters represents OUP's next chapter in delivering world-class, IP-led experiences globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)