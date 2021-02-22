New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world is rapidly changing and so are the buying habits of customers. In an effort to bring Sadar Bazaar, Delhi's oldest and the most popular market online Masonic Ecom Private Limited has launched an online marketplace sadar24.com where multiple sellers dealing in various product categories from the classical Sadar Bazaar have listed products across categories to offer value for money products to the customers.

The website aims to bring Sadar Bazaar to the homes of millions of people through sadar24.com, where shopping can be completed within minutes and the product is delivered to the customer's doorstep.

Multiple products have been listed on the website across various categories such as Sports and Fitness, Home and Kitchen, Fashion Jewelry, Toys, Home Decorative, Bags and Luggage, Gift Items, Watches, Eyewear, Stationary, Cosmetics, Baby Care, Electronics, Flowerpots and Garden Care etc. This brings forth a great opportunity not only for the end consumers but also for various small retailers that have been traditionally buying their wholesale stock by physically going to the market. Additionally, for the end consumers, one of the distinctive features about sadar24.com is that the website ships orders as low as INR 250/- for absolutely free throughout the country.

Talking about the launch of sadar24.com Nitin Goel, Founder, Masonic Ecom said, "We have developed this platform with a vision that takes the hand of the traditional trading and joins it with the modern-day e-commerce, a place where the Traders up-skill themselves and on the consumer front, they enjoy the benefit of the old-world charm of these traditional markets with the convenience of today's online shopping experience. As the needs of customers are changing rapidly with times and internet connectivity, it's imperative that the markets adapt likewise. Our aim is to provide a 24x7 experience to the buyers, available all throughout the country where instead of them reaching out to the marketplace, the market place reaches out to them. The online marketplace looks forward to overcoming the physical barriers of a traditional marketplace. The idea stands true to the tagline of sadar24.com as well, which is, "Har Ghar Sadar, Har Deal Gadar"."

Sharing about the company's vision to promote Made In India Mahavir Mittal, Co-founder, Masonic Ecom said, "The entire essence of sadar24.com marketplace is truly 'Made in India' and promotes local sellers while giving them a nationwide platform and maximum reach. Sadar Bazaar is one of the oldest and most popular markets of Delhi which witnesses customers across India. sadar24.com is bound to carry and represent a glorious legacy forward.

Sonal Garg, Co-founder, Masonic Ecom shared the response from the market and said, "The initial turnout of the sellers has been overwhelming and already a large number of shopkeepers from Sadar Bazaar have registered for the same. We are updating our data and sellers on a daily basis and wish to give value to our customers by offering the best price and seamless user experience."

The mission and vision of sadar24.com boil down to serving the best possible attributes of Sadar Bazaar of Delhi as well as wholesale rates to the entire Delhi and beyond without having to make its customers go through the hustle and bustle of the physical market. After showering their love for Sadar Bazaar for decades, now, people should look forward to an even amazing online marketplace that sadar24.com.

