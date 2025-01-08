PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8: OPPO Gujarat is thrilled to announce the launch of the all-new O-Phones - OPPO Reno 13 Series, smartphones that promises to set new industry benchmarks. The first sale of this powerful and feature-packed O-Phone is slated for 11th January 2025. As the most advanced smartphone in its segment, the OPPO Reno 13 Series stands out with its groundbreaking features and capabilities.

Also Read | 'Squid Game' Season 3: Did Park Gyu-Young Accidentally Reveal MAJOR SPOILER About Player 246's Fate in a Deleted Instagram Post? (View Pic).

OPPO Reno 13 Series comes with Exclusive offers like 10% Cashback, FREE Laptop Bag & Complementary 6 Month Water Damage Protection Plan, OPPO Gujarat Customer will get Additional Benefit of upto Rs. 5Cr Value benefit & Chance to win BIG Prizes in Lucky Draw with "OPPO - Har Koi Jeetega" Offer.

Cutting-Edge Features of the OPPO Reno 13 Series

Also Read | 'Don't Ask Me Political Questions': Rajinikanth Refuses To Comment on Women's Safety in Tamil Nadu Amid Anna University Sexual Assault Case (Watch Video).

* IP68 + IP69 Rating: This industry-leading feature allows the Reno 13 Series to perform underwater up to 30 meters, enabling users to capture stunning underwater photos and videos effortlessly.

* AI-Powered Intelligence: The Reno 13 Series comes equipped with the best AI technology of 2025, making it the smartest choice for photography, gaming, and multitasking.

* Premium Build and Design: Crafted with precision, the Reno 13 Series boasts a sleek and ergonomic design that combines aesthetics with functionality.

* Superior Camera Technology: With advanced imaging capabilities, the Reno 13 Series is perfect for photography enthusiasts, offering clarity and precision that surpasses other phones in its class.

"OPPO - Har Koi Jeetega!" Offer Details

To celebrate the launch of the Reno 13 Series, OPPO Gujarat is introducing its biggest-ever promotional campaign, "OPPO - Har Koi Jeetega!" This exclusive offer brings unmatched value to customers with benefits worth Rs. 5 crores with Every OPPO Phones. Here's everything you need to know about this exciting campaign:

* Assured Instant Benefits: Every customer purchasing an OPPO smartphone will receive assured and instant upto Rs. 5Cr. value benefits

* Grand Lucky Draws: Customers stand a chance to win EV Cars and Bikes through weekly lucky draws. This initiative ensures that OPPO customers not only enjoy their smartphones but also have the opportunity to win big.

* Double Faayda (Double Benefits): The "OPPO - Har Koi Jeetega!" campaign offers a double advantage to customers. Along with the assured benefits, they also get the thrill of participating in the weekly lucky draw for grand prizes.

* Special Exchange Bonuses: Customers can exchange their old smartphones for a brand-new OPPO Reno 13 Series device with attractive bonuses, making the upgrade even more affordable.

* No-Cost EMI Options: To make the Reno 13 Series accessible to all, OPPO Gujarat offers easy, no-cost EMI options, ensuring that customers can enjoy premium technology without financial strain.

* 6 Month Water Damage Protection: Reno 13 Series Phone Comes with FREE Complementary plan of 6 Month Water Damage protection.

The Biggest Launch Event of the Year

The launch of the OPPO Reno 13 Series and the "OPPO - Har Koi Jeetega!" campaign marks a significant milestone in OPPO Gujarat's journey. This is more than just a product launch; it is a celebration of innovation, customer-centricity, and excellence.

With benefits worth Rs. 5 crores, exciting lucky draws, and the industry's best features, the Reno 13 Series is set to revolutionize the smartphone market. Customers can experience the future of smartphones with the Reno 13 Series, available at all OPPO stores starting 11th January 2025.

About OPPO Gujarat

OPPO Gujarat, led by Mr. Rahil Poojara, has consistently delivered premium products and unmatched customer experiences. The launch of the Reno 13 Series reinforces its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional offers, OPPO Gujarat continues to set new standards in the smartphone industry.

Don't Miss Out!

Stay tuned for the first sale on 11th January 2025. Visit your nearest Leading Mobile Phone store to explore the OPPO Reno 13 Series and take advantage of the "OPPO - Har Koi Jeetega!" campaign. With assured benefits, thrilling lucky draws, and the most advanced technology, this is an opportunity you don't want to miss.

Experience the future of smartphones today with OPPO's Reno 13 Series. It's time to switch to the O-Phone that delivers excellence in every way.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)