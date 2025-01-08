Squid Game Season 2 continues to dominate Netflix charts worldwide, with fans still reeling from its sombre finale and speculating about what to expect in the highly anticipated third season. Squid Game Season 3 is slated to drop in 2025, though Netflix has yet to confirm an exact release date. It also remains unclear whether the new season will pick up directly where Season 2 left off or feature a time jump, similar to the prologue of the second season. Several key characters' fates remain uncertain, but a behind-the-scenes photo accidentally shared by actress Park Gyu-young may have revealed the survival of a character presumed to be doomed. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Ranking Every Major Death From Least to Most Impactful in Lee Jung-jae’s Netflix Series (SPOILER ALERT).

Park Gyu-young, who portrays Kang No-eul, also known as Guard 11 - one of the pink-suited soldiers - posted a behind-the-scenes image from Season 2. In the photo, she is seen lounging in her guard uniform. However, it was the person sitting beside her that caught fans' attention: actor Lee Jin-wook, who was checking his phone.

While it’s not unusual for co-stars to relax together, what raised eyebrows was Lee Jin-wook’s attire - a pink guard uniform. This is surprising, as his character was never seen in such a costume during the second season. The intrigue deepened when Park Gyu-young, also known for her role in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, quickly deleted the post, suggesting she realised it contained a spoiler. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel.

Lee Jin-wook plays Park Gyeong-seok, aka Player 246, a struggling artist and single father who joined the Squid Games to earn money for his terminally ill daughter’s treatment. Kang No-eul appeared to develop a soft spot for Gyeong-seok, saving his life on a couple of occasions. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Blooper: Sharp-Eyed Fan Spots Cameraman in This Intense Riot Scene From Netflix Series (Watch Video).

Gyeong-seok was part of the ill-fated group of players who joined Seong Gi-hun (Player 456) in a rebellion against the guards and organisers. Most of these players were killed, and Gyeong-seok’s fate was left uncertain. In his last scene in the season 2 finale, a guard prepares to shoot him despite his surrender and desperate plea to return to his daughter.

A Still From Squid Game S2

Though we hear a gunshot, his death is not shown on screen. This ambiguity led fans to theorise that the masked guard might have been No-eul, who may have spared his life by only injuring him. Based on the now-deleted photo, it’s possible No-eul helped Gyeong-seok escape by disguising him as a guard.

This revelation suggests that Season 3 could incorporate scenes originally intended for Season 2 but left unused due to pacing or narrative constraints. It also raises the possibility that the third season will continue directly from the Season 2 finale, offering fans answers to lingering questions about their favourite characters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).