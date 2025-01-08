Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj (LCU fame), the movie remains one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2025. On Tuesday (January 7), the South superstar was spotted at Chennai International Airport on his way to Thailand to complete filming for his upcoming movie. Now, a video of the paparazzi asking Rajinikanth to comment on women's safety in Tamil Nadu following the Anna University case is going viral online. Rajinikanth Waves and Blows Kisses to Fans As He Greets Them Outside His Residence on New Year’s Day (Watch Video).

Rajinikanth on Women’s Safety in Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth was spotted at the Chennai airport on Tuesday as he jetted off to Thailand to film for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie. On Tuesday (January 7), the South superstar was spotted at Chennai International Airport on his way to Thailand to complete filming for his upcoming movie Coolie. Now, a video of Rajinikanth refusing to comment on women's safety in Tamil Nadu following the Anna University case is going viral online. In the clip Rajinikanth could be seen cheerfully interacting with paps about his acting projects. However, when a pap asked him to comment on women's safety in Tamil Nadu, he replied, "Don't ask me political questions".

Rajinikanth’s Reply to Women’s Safety Goes Viral

Rajinikanth, who is known for his calm nature left everyone surprised with his reaction. Speaking about the case, a 19-year-old engineering student was sexually assaulted on the campus of Anna University in December 2024. According to a complaint filed by her, a 37-year-old man named Ganasekaran was responsible for the incident. This is one of the most shocking incidents in Tamil Nadu, causing massive uproar among citizens, who have raised questions about women's safety. Thalapathy Vijay’s Close Aide and TVK General Secretary Bussy Anand Arrested in Chennai for Distributing Pamphlets Related to Anna University Sexual Assault Case.

Rajinikanth's Coolie, also featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir, among others,, is expected to hit the big screens on Independence Day 2025.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).