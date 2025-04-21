VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: OPPO India has launched the OPPO K13 5G, engineered to deliver an "Overpowered" performance experience with power efficiency and a premium user experience. Powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, the device features a 7000mAh graphite battery with 80W SuperVooC fast charger, segment-leading VC cooling, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, and intelligent network optimization--offering smooth multitasking, immersive gaming, long-lasting battery life, and reliable connectivity. The OPPO K13 5G reflects OPPO's commitment to meaningful innovation, combining advanced engineering and refined design to redefine performance in its segment.

Priced at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and INR 19,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, the OPPO K13 5G will be available for purchase starting 25th April 2025 on the OPPO e-store and Flipkart from 12 PM onwards, in two colour options - Icy Purple and Prism Black. Consumers purchasing the smartphone can avail an INR 1000 instant discount only on the sale day with select bank offers or with an exchange bonus of INR 1000, bringing the effective price at INR 16,999 and INR 18,999, respectively. Additional launch offers include No Cost EMI for up to six months, further enhancing the overall value proposition of the OPPO K13 5G.

Savio D'Souza, Head of Product Communications at OPPO India, said, "With the OPPO K13, we're bringing an OP experience to the under Rs20,000 segment--without compromise. Whether it's the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, one of the segments-best VC cooling, or our intelligent graphite battery technology, every aspect of the K13 is engineered to deliver performance that punches above its weight. This device reflects OPPO's vision to democratize powerful, reliable technology and make flagship-level features accessible to more users than ever before."

Saurabh Arora, Head of Mobile, Compute, and XR Business at Qualcomm India, said, "At Qualcomm, we are committed to delivering innovation that enhances user experiences. Partnering with OPPO on the OPPO K13, powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, enables us to provide mobile users and gamers with unmatched performance and responsiveness."

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President Mobiles, Flipkart, said, "At Flipkart, we continue to witness growing demand from consumers for smartphones that combine performance, battery life and design without compromising on value. The launch of the OPPO K13 5G is in line with this trend and we are proud to bring this device to our customers across India. With its desired features backed by OPPO's trusted innovation, we believe the K13 will resonate strongly with those who expect more from their devices--whether for gaming, content creation, or everyday productivity."

Segment-Leading 7000mAh Graphite Battery Backed by 80W SuperVOOC Fast Charging

Setting a new standard for endurance in its category, the OPPO K13 packs a segment-leading massive 7000mAh graphite battery. This powerhouse is engineered for longevity, promising an impressive five-year lifespan thanks to its advanced graphite anode battery technology. Unlike silicon anode alternatives which can suffer from significant expansion and faster degradation over time, OPPO's choice of proven graphite anode technology ensures superior stability, enhanced thermal management, and structural integrity across 1800+ charge cycles. This focus on graphite translates directly to sustained performance, enhanced safety, and the reliability users expect, ensuring consistent power delivery and exceptional durability for long-term use.

The battery ensures users stay powered throughout the day and beyond, complemented by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. A rapid 5-minute charge provides up to four hours of gaming time. Users can achieve a 62% charge in just 30 minutes, reaching a full 100% charge in under an hour. The intelligent Smart Charging Engine 5.0 dynamically adjusts charging speeds based on usage, optimising battery health and preventing overheating while ensuring efficient power delivery.

On a full charge, users can enjoy up to 49.4 hours of call time, 10.3 hours of gaming, 15.1 hours of short video streaming, 14.9 hours of video chatting, 11.6 hours of outdoor navigation, and an impressive 32.7 hours of music playback, making the OPPO K13 an ideal companion for high-performance users who refuse to compromise on battery life.

OverPowered Performance with Snapdragon® 6 Gen 4

At the heart of the OPPO K13 is Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 mobile platform -- the first 6-series chip built on TSMC's flagship 4nm process. Delivering an impressive AnTuTu score of 790,000, the chipset brings a big leap in efficiency, performance, and thermal stability over older 6nm rivals. Backed by ARMv9-based CPU cores and a balanced architecture of 1+3+4 (Cortex-A720 at up to 2.3GHz and Cortex-A520 efficiency cores), users can expect fast app launches, smooth multitasking, and reliable performance in everyday use.

The powerful Adreno GPU boosts graphics by up to 29% over the previous generation, enabling fluid frame rates and console-level visuals in games like BGMI and Free Fire. Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Adreno Frame Motion Engine and HDR Fast Blend further enhance the visual experience. OPPO's AI Trinity Engine optimises performance in real-time, reallocating resources to ensure sustained frame rates, better thermal control, and minimal background interference -- ideal for long gaming sessions.

OPPO K13 is the first smartphone i.e. built to last, with a 5-Year Fluency certification and a 5-star anti-aging rating from TUV Rheinland--ensuring smooth performance for years to come. Additionally, to keep thermals in check, the OPPO K13 features a flagship-grade cooling system with a 5700mm2 Vapor Chamber cooling and a 6000mm2 ultra-high thermal conductivity graphite sheet. This multi-layer setup effectively dissipates heat from the CPU and GPU, ensuring consistent frame rates and touch responsiveness even under load. The device also features fast LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, making multitasking effortless and gaming uninterrupted.

Smart connectivity comes built-in with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4's powerful 5G and Wi-Fi capabilities. AI LinkBoost 2.0 and OPPO's custom 360° antenna layout ensure stronger, faster connections even in challenging environments like elevators or basements -- and during horizontal gaming where signal drop is common.

Immersive AMOLED Display, Built for All Conditions

The OPPO K13 features a stunning 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200-nits peak brightness -- perfect for outdoor use. With HDR support, vibrant colours, and deep contrast, every scroll, stream, and game feel immersive and fluid. Designed to perform in all conditions, the display includes Wet Touch Mode for responsive input even after a splash or in light rain, and Glove Mode, allowing seamless interaction without removing gloves -- ensuring uninterrupted use, no matter the weather. Completing the amazing viewing experience is the OPPO K13's dual stereo speaker setup that features 300% Ultra Volume Mode for immersive audio, perfect for movies and music. Under the display is the in-display fingerprint scanner, which allows you to unlock your device with a simple press.

Powerful 50MP Camera Meets Intelligent AI Imaging Tools

The OPPO K13 brings premium imaging experiences to its segment with a powerful 50MP main camera, paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Backed by a suite of advanced AI tools, the system is designed to help users capture sharper details, more accurate colours, and professional-grade results -- effortlessly. Whether it's a scenic landscape or a quick snap on the go, the AI Enhance Clarity feature uses deep learning to intelligently boost image sharpness and restore fine textures, while AI Reflection Remover eliminates distracting glares from glass and reflective surfaces for more lifelike photos.

Additionally, AI Unblur rescues images affected by shaky hands or motion, instantly restoring them with improved sharpness and clarity. AI Eraser 2.0 offers seamless object removal -- just circle or scribble over unwanted elements and watch them vanish. On the front, a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor powers crisp, detailed selfies with natural skin tones and low-light performance. Whether you're perfecting a portrait or editing with precision, the OPPO K13's AI-enhanced camera system makes every shot count.

Flagship-Grade Durable Design

Power-packed, yet polished, the OPPO K13 Series boasts a sleek, flagship-level design featuring balanced symmetry and a premium metal lens ring. Even with its massive 7000mAh battery, the device maintains an impressively slim 8.45mm profile for a comfortable grip. Durability is enhanced with an IP65 water- and dust-resistance rating. Taking it a step further, the OPPO K13 5G undergoes over 50 rigorous quality checks to ensure long-term reliability--from 300,000 cumulative button presses and 20,000 USB insertions to extreme temperature tests ranging from -20°C to 75°C. Built to endure life's unexpected challenges, this phone redefines durability in its class. The OPPO K13 5G will be available in two striking colour options: Icy Purple, inspired by the subtle hues of glaciers with rhombic textures that resemble floating ice for a cool, futuristic aesthetic; and Prism Black, a cyberpunk-inspired design featuring fragmented geometry and interlacing light and shadow for a bold, high-tech appearance.

ColorOS 15 With GenAI Enhancements for Smarter Daily Use

The OPPO K13 runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, offering a fluid user experience enriched with intelligent, AI-powered features. Built specifically for students and young professionals, it integrates the latest GenAI tools like AI Summary, AI Rewrite, and Extract Chart in the Documents app--ideal for note taking, content creation, and pulling key insights from PDFs. The updated AI Toolbox 2.0 boosts productivity with tools such as Screen Translator, AI Writer, AI Reply, and AI Recording Summary, which records up to five hours of meetings in English, Hindi, or Tamil and auto-generates clean transcripts and summaries. Circle to Search with Google enables instant visual search by simply long pressing the home button or navigation bar, while OPPO's AI LinkBoost 2.0 ensures stable connectivity even in challenging environments. Together, these features transform the OPPO K13 into a smart productivity companion.

Built with purpose and precision, the OPPO K13 delivers a complete performance package--pairing a powerful processor, massive battery, fast charging, powerful internals, a 120Hz AMOLED display, strong network, gaming capabilities and flagship-grade AI tools in a sleek, durable design. It doesn't just blur the line between budget and premium--it confidently redraws it, standing out as an overpowered all-rounder for users who demand more.

Key Specifications

