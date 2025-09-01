Outstrive Launches Four Smart Enterprise Solutions to Simplify HR, IT, and Procurement Workflows

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1: Outstrive, an enterprise software company focused on workflow automation, today announced the launch of four intelligent enterprise products designed to help organizations cut costs, save time, and eliminate inefficiencies in HR, IT, and procurement operations. The new lineup - HRM Genie, TAT Genie, Asset Genie, and EPP Genie - is built to simplify workflows, unify systems, and enable businesses to operate with greater agility.

As enterprises scale, they often face challenges like fragmented tools, manual follow-ups, and delays in service delivery. Outstrive addresses these everyday pain points by delivering integrated, automated, and scalable solutions that improve visibility, productivity, and compliance.

"Outstrive is not just launching software - we're enabling a smarter, more adaptable way to work," said Sai Kiran, Director - Products & Software Development at Outstrive. "Each Genie is built to eliminate friction, provide real-time visibility, and help businesses move faster. What sets us apart is the experience around the product - proactive support, simple customization, and a design that ensures organizations see value from day one."

The Four New Products:

* HRM Genie: Automates onboarding, attendance, leave, performance tracking, and payroll with built-in self-service tools and 24/7 chatbot support - reducing HR's manual workload.

* TAT Genie: Enhances IT support with SLA-driven ticketing, automated escalation, and smart routing for faster, more reliable issue resolution.

* Asset Genie: Tracks IT and non-IT assets throughout their lifecycle with QR-based inventory, compliance alerts, and ownership mapping to strengthen governance.

* EPP Genie: Simplifies employee device leasing with tax-optimized plans, centralized approvals, and multi-location delivery - integrated seamlessly into HR and IT workflows.

All products are cloud-based, mobile-ready, and enterprise-grade, ensuring businesses of all sizes can deploy quickly and scale seamlessly.

Future Roadmap

Outstrive also announced upcoming additions to its portfolio, including Mobile Device Management (MDM) capabilities and AI-driven enhancements across its Genie product suite, reinforcing its vision to help enterprises stay future-ready.

Outstrive is currently exclusively partnered with Brilyant, a global IT systems integrator, for product development, distribution, sales, and marketing of its products.

"At Brilyant, our mission has always been to simplify IT for enterprises," said Akash Saxenaa, Chief Executive Officer - Brilyant. "We are proud to be the exclusive partner for Outstrive globally. Their innovative Genie solutions perfectly complement our service portfolio and strengthen our ability to deliver unified, future-ready enterprise IT experiences."

Availability

Outstrive solutions are now available for enterprises across India through Brilyant as the exclusive partner and reseller. To learn more or request a personalized demo, visit www.outstrive.co.

