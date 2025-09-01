Football is a sport followed by millions all around the world, and with the rise of leagues, interest in every player and tournament is always heightened. Two of the most important phases of football in every season are the Summer and Winter transfer windows, which keep the masses engaged and have become hugely popular amongst fans. Almost all major football leagues— Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and Serie A — have entered their current 2025-26 season, which means 'Deadline Day 2025' is upon us. Chelsea Announce Signing of Alejandro Garnacho; Star Footballer Joins Premier League Club From Manchester United.

What is Deadline Day?

For the uninitiated, Deadline Day refers to September 1, which marks the closure of the summer transfer window. Deadline Day 2025 will be the final chance for clubs to sign players, swap or loan players from their squad before the start of the next transfer window, which is the Winter.

When is Deadline Day 2025?

The Deadline Day for the ongoing 2025-26 Football Summer Transfer Window ends on Monday, September 1, at 11:30 Indian Standard Time (IST), which is 7:00 PM BST (British Standard Time). The Deadline Day 2025 deals concern major European leagues, as the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and Serie A all end their summer transfer window simultaneously.

Can Signing Be Made After Deadline Day 2025?

Yes, while the window shuts down at 11:30 IST or 7:00 PM BST, signing can be announced even beyond the deadline, as all clubs have a two-hour grace period to finish off deals if a deal sheet has been submitted ahead of the cut-off time.

So far in the ongoing 2025-25 football summer transfer window, Premier League clubs have been the most active, having spent over British Pound Sterling 2.6 billion, which includes Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike for £ 116 million and £ 79 million.

