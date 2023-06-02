SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 2: Vidya Prakashan Mandir's stationery vertical, Overjoy, has experienced an exponential response in the first quarter of its launch. In addition, Overjoy offers a wide range of premium stationery products, including Overjoy Premium Notebooks, A4 Registers, Long Notebooks, Spiral Registers, Drawing Books, and Scrap Books. These products cater to a diverse audience, from young learners to office professionals.

Overjoy prioritizes the production of high-quality yet affordable school notebooks. To achieve this, the brand has invested in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and cutting-edge Line O Matic' Nova machines. These advanced technologies have been specifically chosen to enhance the efficiency of production processes, ensuring that Overjoy can deliver its notebooks with exceptional quality while maintaining affordability.

Sharing his thoughts on the brand's substantial growth in the first quarter, Saurabh Jain, Managing Director at Vidya Prakashan Mandir, said, "I am thrilled to announce the tremendous popularity of our new venture, Overjoy Stationery Brand. We have witnessed a remarkable expansion of our product line to meet the diverse preferences of our valued customers. At Overjoy, customer satisfaction is our utmost priority, and we strive to provide captivating designs, premium quality, and excellent digital support. This product will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to Vidya Prakashan Mandir. I am delighted to bring you new and exciting products every month. Thank you for your continued support."

Surendra Kumar Jain, Chairman of Vidya Prakashan Mandir, added, "Vidya Prakashan Mandir has established itself as a dominant player in the publishing industry. This year, we proudly introduced the Overjoy stationery brand, renowned for its premium quality. As we expand into the world of stationery, our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction will continue to guide us. We are dedicated to upholding the same standards of quality and delivering exceptional products to our valued customers."

Overjoy's key brand USPs and features include:

- Finest Ultra White Paper: Overjoy notebooks are crafted using the finest ultra-white paper, providing a smooth and superior writing experience. The high-quality paper ensures that every word is captured with clarity and precision.

- Chlorine Free Paper: Overjoy is committed to environmental sustainability. The notebooks are made with chlorine-free paper, minimizing the environmental impact and promoting eco-friendly practices.

- Precise Design: Overjoy notebooks are designed with meticulous attention to detail. The notebooks feature detailed designs that enhance the overall aesthetics and appeal, making them visually appealing and stylish.

- Top Quality Writing Stationery: Overjoy prides itself on offering top-quality writing stationery. The notebooks are crafted to meet the highest standards, ensuring durability and longevity. In addition, the pages are designed to withstand frequent use, providing a reliable and enjoyable writing experience.

Overjoy has successfully expanded its presence across more than 10 states in India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, and Tripura. Additionally, Overjoy is soon planning to make its products available on e-commerce platforms. This digital expansion will provide customers with added convenience and exciting features such as informative videos, customized designs, and engaging games. With the incorporation of tech-enabled content delivery via QR codes, Overjoy aims to promote blended learning and make the learning process more robust, joyful, and engaging for all. Overjoy is committed to being a constant companion for individuals who love to write with delight and embrace infinite possibilities.

