Veeran is the superhero film starring Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Vinay Rai and Athira Raj in the lead. The film is written and directed by ARK Saravan. The film produced by Sathya Jyothi Films released in theatres today and it has opened to positive response from the audience. But those who are yet to watch this film on the big screens, here is a disappointing update. Hours after Veeran’s theatrical release, it has unfortunately been leaked online. As per latest reports, Veeran has been leaked online and has also been made available for torrent sites and telegram channels. Pichaikkaran 2 Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Vijay Antony and Kavya Thapar's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Veeran full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Watch The Trailer Of Veeran Below:

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Veeran 2022 Full Movie Download Movie Download, Veeran Tamilrockers, Veeran Tamilrockers HD Download, Veeran Movie Download Pagalworld, Veeran Movie Download Filmyzilla, Veeran Movie Download Openload, Veeran Movie Download Tamilrockers, Veeran Movie Download Movierulz, Veeran Movie Download 720p, Veeran Full Movie Download 480p, Veeran Full Movie Download bolly4u, Veeran Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Veeran Full Movie Watch Online and more are typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Apart from Veeran, there are several other newly released movies and series that have too become the victims of online piracy. It includes Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Scoop, The Kerala Story, among others that have also been leaked online and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2023 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).