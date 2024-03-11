VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: Aligned with the Fit India Movement launched by our Honourable Prime Minister, the 1st Edition of Fit India Pink Cyclothon-2024 organised by SPEFL-SC, in association with Skill India, NCIET, NSDC, FICCI, SPEFL-SC & Fit India achieved the beginning milestone successfully on 8th March, 2024 on the occasion of International Women's Day, Friday morning 6 am to 10 am at the iconic JLN Stadium, New Delhi This event was dedicated solely towards promoting Women health, fitness and inclusivity. This event was hosted under the guidance of Ekta Vishnoi Director Mission FIT India and Arun Kumar Gupta, Director.

A cycling run by participants, zumba, as well as various activities and programs to engage participants and spectators alike was organised in this event. Preeti Maske (Cyclist), Shaheeda Parveen Ganguly (Dy. SP Jammu & Kashmir Police), Vita Dani (Founder, Dani Foundation), Anita Singh Tanwar (Social Worker) and Khushveen Kaur (Enhanced Lab India) were present there to inspire the enthusiastic participants and convey the message of "SELF DEFENCE - RIGHT OF WOMEN" to all the audience present there.

Preeti Maske said that "cycling is the most easy and convenient way to keep us fit." Supporting her Ms. Shaheeda Parveen Ganguly stated that "women should be more self-aware and rather than waiting for situations turning into their favour, they should start with what they have at present." Vita Dani and Anita Singh Tanwar also said that "keeping our body fit is really important for modern world's women." "Only fit women can provide their positive contribution towards the nation's growth." added Khushveen Kaur.

The beauty of the program that all the various especially able members and para-athletes, transgender people and even old aged participated and celebrated the "Pinky Cyclothon". As a vision representation Tahsin Zahid , Officiation CEO of Sports, Physical Education, Fitness and Leisure Sector Skills Council Stated "This program is just not a onetime boost for the society to realise the power of women and scale the regular fitness zeal in each and every one, but we are soon going to host this event in other cities of country." Participants received certification of participation with lots of motivation as take away at the closing ceremony of this event. Organisers are looking forward to the next edition of Fit India Pink Cyclothon witnessing the enthusiasm of participants and level of excitement of people who came as audience from far and away areas of Delhi-NCR. On this occasion many officials from SPEFL Rakesh Kumar, Amit Khanna, Mamta Sing and many more were presented and hosted the event with partner organisations.

