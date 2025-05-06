BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Panasonic Electric Works India, Panasonic Life Solutions India reaffirmed its strong and continued commitment to India's growing solar energy sector. This announcement comes in the backdrop of Panasonic North America's decision to discontinue its solar and battery storage business line. The company clarified that the North American business restructuring will have no impact on its India solar operations. The company remains fully committed to the Indian market, where it continues to see tremendous potential for solar energy as a critical enabler of the country's clean energy transition. With a comprehensive portfolio of high-efficiency solar panels, sustainable energy solutions, and a growing distribution network, PEWIN has been an active contributor to India's solar journey. The company plans to further scale its operations, cater to both residential and commercial demand, and collaborate with developers, installers, and government agencies to enhance access to reliable and clean energy solutions. The company also assured its stakeholders that it remains committed to quality, customer service, and innovation in the solar category. All existing commitments, warranties, and after-sales support for Panasonic solar products in India continue as usual. "India remains a strategic market for Panasonic's solar business, and we are fully aligned with the country's renewable energy ambitions," said Sanjay KVS, Business Unit Head, PEWIN, PLSIND. "We will continue to invest in strengthening our solar product offerings, deepen our partner ecosystem, and support government and private sector initiatives aimed at accelerating solar adoption across the country." "As the world moves towards decarbonization, India is poised to play a leading role. PEWIN, Panasonic Life Solutions India will continue to be a reliable partner in this transition by providing technologically advanced, sustainable, and future-ready solar solutions," Sanjay added.

