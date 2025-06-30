Business News | PanIIT Alumni India Elects Prabhat Kumar as Chairman for 2025-2027 Term

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 30: PanIIT Alumni India, the apex body representing alumni of all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), has announced the new Executive Committee for the 2025-2027 term.

IIT Delhi alumnus Shri Prabhat Kumar, IRS, currently serving as Principal Additional Director General at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics (NACIN), has been elected as the Chairman of PanIIT Alumni India. A distinguished officer of the Indian Revenue Service, Shri Kumar brings with him decades of experience in public administration, leadership, and alumni engagement.

Joining him in the new leadership team is Ashish Kela, a Chartered Financial Analyst and an alumnus of IIT Bombay, who has been elected as the Treasurer. Mr. Kela has a strong background in global financial markets and has actively contributed to the PanIIT movement in India and abroad.

Ashok Kumar, an alumnus of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, continues as the General Secretary, and Anurag Goel from IIT Kanpur retains his position as Vice Chairman of PanIIT Alumni India.

PanIIT Alumni India serves as an umbrella organization for the alumni of all IITs, promoting collaboration, thought leadership, and national service through a strong and unified network. Over the years, the movement has expanded significantly, with active chapters not only across India but also in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Korea, Singapore, and Australia.

The newly elected Executive Committee is expected to build upon this global presence, fostering deeper alumni engagement, innovation-led partnerships, and initiatives that contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building.

